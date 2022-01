Clipper Teas has launched a new integrated marketing campaign which will see it invite consumers to ‘Make it Better’ and not settle – especially when it comes to tea. The brand stated that the campaign will “act as a call to action for consumers to make tea the best way – by making a cup that’s bursting with flavour, uses the best blends, the finest organic and 100% natural ingredients, uses unbleached tea bags…and is better for the planet too.”

