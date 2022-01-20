ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Breaks Out

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to fill the gap. At that point in time, the $85 level came into the picture and offered quite a bit of support. Keep in mind that there are both...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Battle with Ascending Trend Line around 84.00

WTI futures have been trading slightly below the long-term ascending trend line over the last few sessions, remaining within the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI indicator is flattening beneath the 50 level, while the MACD oscillator is losing momentum below its trigger line in the short-term. The 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs) are creating a bearish crossover, confirming the latest down move.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil futures settles at $85.60

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $85.60. That is up $2.29 or 2.75%. The high price reached $85.68. The low price extended to $83.01. Looking at the hourly chart, the price has moved back above both the 200 hour MA (green line after testing it earlier in the session),the 100 hour moving average (blue line) and downward sloping trendline connecting recent highs. The 200 hour MA comes in at $84.44, while the 100 hour moving average/trendline comes in at $84.85.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Volatile Session

Gold markets went back and forth on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in general. That being said, the $1830 level continues to be very important. That is an area that had previously been resistance, so it does make sense that we would see the previous resistance level offer support. That being said, the market is likely to see more volatility going forward as we await the FOMC statement and press conference on Wednesday. This will certainly give us a bit of a “heads up” as to where we are going next, as markets are moving solely upon the idea of risk on or risk off.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum
dailyforex.com

DASH/USD Forecast: Dash Collapsing Amid Crypto Carnage

Dash fell rather hard over the last couple of sessions, and on Monday managed to plunge below the $100 level. This is a major psychological loss, and at this point it is very likely that we will continue to see downward pressure. The market had hung on to the $120 level for quite some time, so it does make sense that we would see this market accelerate as the support level finally gives way.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Plunges But Finds Bounce

Bitcoin markets have plunged quite drastically to reach towards the $33,350 level on Monday in the latest round of panic trading. As traders continue to look at this market through the prism of “risk off” type of trading, we may have finally found an area where some of the selling may slow down. If we do see a bit of a bounce from here, I think that we will probably go looking towards the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is an area that had been supported in the past, so one would anticipate that it should be resistance going forward. Ultimately, a hammer generally will have some value hunters coming back in, but it is not until the overall risk appetite comes down that Bitcoin can really start to take off.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Climbs Against Northern Counterpart

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the 1.2560 area. Just above here, we have seen a lot of resistance over the last couple of weeks, just as we had seen a lot of support near the 1.2450 level. Essentially, we have gone back and forth over the last couple of weeks, but this candlestick is a little bit different than the others, because we have seen shooting stars and hammers. In other words, we have seen a lot of confusion and sideways action.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

DOT/USD Forecast: Polkadot Breaks Significant Support

Polkadot broke lower on Friday as we continue to see anything risk related get absolutely hammered. That is fine, because most crypto traders are longer-term traders and investors. This should give you an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value given enough time. That being said, there is absolutely nothing here to suggest that you should be a buyer. The market is closing near the $21.30 level and closing towards the bottom of the candlestick. This almost always means that there should be a bit of follow-through, so I think you need to be very cautious about the idea of trying to step in and catch this falling knife.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Pullback to Take Breather After Move Higher

Gold markets fell a bit on Friday to reach down towards the $1831 level. This is essentially where we had seen the market break out from previously, and it is not a huge surprise to see that this market has pulled back. If we can find buyers here, that would confirm the breakout as being “retested.” This is common in technical analysis, so it does make sense that we would see traders trying to pick up a bit of value here.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Threatening to Break Down

The British pound fell hard on Friday to break down below the 200-day EMA. One of the things that grabs my attention rather quickly is the fact that we have broken down below the bottom of two shooting stars in a row, so that does suggest that we are perhaps going to see more selling pressure. The 1.3550 level has offered a certain amount of support, but I do think it is probably likely that we will try to test the bottom of this candlestick. If we do break down below the candlestick from the session on Friday, it could open up a move to the 1.35 handle.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Gets Clobbered Again

Ethereum has broken major support in the form of the $30,000 level, as Bitcoin got crushed as well. This is a market that looks like it is going to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the $2500 level rather quickly. Unless Bitcoin gets it act together, Ethereum has absolutely no real chance of taking off to the upside. We have shown the 200 day EMA to be wanting, and I think we will continue to go much lower.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Smashes Through Support

Bitcoin took a huge hit on Friday as the support has completely given up. The fact that the Russians are trying to ban cryptocurrency to an extent has had people freaking out in what has already been a very volatile market. At this point, Bitcoin is very likely to continue going lower, perhaps looking towards the $30,000 level. I would not be a buyer at this point, because after this type of candlestick you typically get quite a bit of follow-through.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Market Runs Out of Bears

The oil market is running out of sellers. The oil market is running out of sellers in its surge to almost $90 a barrel. Whether it’s speculators, traders hedging their barrels in storage tanks or U.S. producers, some of the biggest drivers of bearish price movements have all retreated in recent months.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Tests Trendline and Fails

The S&P 500 shot higher during the trading session on Thursday to test the bottom of the previous trendline but has pulled back rather significantly from that level. This suggests to me that there is probably further downward pressure on this market, as hard as that is to believe. The 4500 level underneath offers a significant amount of potential support, so pay close attention to it. If we break down below there, I will be a buyer of puts, because I think that could be a bit of a “trapdoor” for lower pricing in this market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy