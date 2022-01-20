WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Breaks Out

Bitcoin markets have plunged quite drastically to reach towards the $33,350 level on Monday in the latest round of panic trading. As traders continue to look at this market through the prism of “risk off” type of trading, we may have finally found an area where some of the selling may slow down. If we do see a bit of a bounce from here, I think that we will probably go looking towards the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is an area that had been supported in the past, so one would anticipate that it should be resistance going forward. Ultimately, a hammer generally will have some value hunters coming back in, but it is not until the overall risk appetite comes down that Bitcoin can really start to take off.

