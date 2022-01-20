ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/INR Forecast: USD Pulls Back Against INR to 200-Day EMA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar fell towards the ₹74.38 level on Wednesday in order to test the 200 day EMA. When you look at this chart, you can see clearly that the 200 day EMA has had a certain amount of influence on this market, so it should not be a surprise at...

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Remains Under Pressure

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3320. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Set a buy-stop at 1.3430 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3370. The GBP/USD price sell-off accelerated after the relatively weak UK and US manufacturing and services PMI data. The pair declined to a low of 1.3450, which was the lowest level since January 3rd. It has fallen by over 2.25% below the highest level in January.
BUSINESS
DASH/USD Forecast: Dash Collapsing Amid Crypto Carnage

Dash fell rather hard over the last couple of sessions, and on Monday managed to plunge below the $100 level. This is a major psychological loss, and at this point it is very likely that we will continue to see downward pressure. The market had hung on to the $120 level for quite some time, so it does make sense that we would see this market accelerate as the support level finally gives way.
MARKETS
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off Not Yet Done

Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 29,400. Add a stop-loss at 35,000. Set a buy-stop at 34,000 and a take-profit at 36,000. Add a stop-loss at 32,000. The BTC/USD pair continued the downward trend in the evening session as investors continue to worry about the hawkish Federal Reserve and the rising regulatory issues. The pair dropped to a low of 33,000, which was the lowest level since July last year. It has collapsed by about 50% from its highest level in 2021.
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Forex Signal: US Consumer Confidence, Fed in Focus

Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1240. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Set a buy-stop at 1.1350 and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair moved slightly below an important support level on Monday as investors reflected on the latest economic data and rising tensions between Russia and western countries. The pair is trading at 1.1315 ahead of the upcoming US consumer confidence data scheduled for later today.
BUSINESS
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Plunges But Finds Bounce

Bitcoin markets have plunged quite drastically to reach towards the $33,350 level on Monday in the latest round of panic trading. As traders continue to look at this market through the prism of “risk off” type of trading, we may have finally found an area where some of the selling may slow down. If we do see a bit of a bounce from here, I think that we will probably go looking towards the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is an area that had been supported in the past, so one would anticipate that it should be resistance going forward. Ultimately, a hammer generally will have some value hunters coming back in, but it is not until the overall risk appetite comes down that Bitcoin can really start to take off.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Breaks Down

The British pound broke down significantly on Monday as we have sliced through the 1.35 handle and completely wiped out the idea of a trend line break. At this point, the market looks as if this was a “false breakout”, and that is the way we are going to have to look at the market. If we break down below the candlestick from the trading session on Monday, it is very likely that we will see further downward pressure. At that point, I would anticipate an attempt to get down to the 1.34 handle initially.
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin Plunge Amid Wall St Sell-Off: Opportunity or Crisis?

Over the past few months, the price of Bitcoin plunged from its November highs of approximately $70,000 to now slightly above $36,000. On Monday, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, crashed by 5.52% in just 24 hours. Since the start of 2022, Bitcoin has fallen around 25%...
STOCKS
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Consolidating Between 0.7100 and 0.7170

Last Week’s AUD/USD signal on Monday produced a profitable short trade from the bearish pin bar which rejected the resistance level I had identified at 0.7223. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on...
MARKETS
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Regaining Pre-Fed Decision

The bears succeeded in pushing the price of the GBP/USD currency pair to breach the most important 1.3500 support. It caused a bullish outlook with losses to the 1.3440 support level, the lowest in three weeks, before settling around the 1.3480 level at the time of writing the analysis. Investors returned to buy the US dollar until the US Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy decisions tomorrow, Wednesday. GBP/USD suffered a setback last week as the greenback found its feet in choppy risk-asset trading, although Sterling remains well supported above the 1.35 resistance and may even try to regain its pre-Fed decision footing.
CURRENCIES
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to drift back lower on a hawkish Fed

Gold ends up closing the second straight week in positive territory. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its policy rate decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement following its two-day meeting. In the view of FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, XAU/USD could turn south on a hawkish Fed surprise. Dovish...
MARKETS
ADA/USD: Crucial Support Broken and Lower Values Considered

ADA/USD fell to nearly 91 cents during the past weekend. Although a reversal higher was accomplished and a high of nearly 1.170000 was seen on Sunday, ADA/USD has again fallen under the duress of strong headwinds. Cardano is trading in correlation to the broad cryptocurrency market which continues to show a lot of nervous sentiment.
MARKETS
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Smashes Through Support

Bitcoin took a huge hit on Friday as the support has completely given up. The fact that the Russians are trying to ban cryptocurrency to an extent has had people freaking out in what has already been a very volatile market. At this point, Bitcoin is very likely to continue going lower, perhaps looking towards the $30,000 level. I would not be a buyer at this point, because after this type of candlestick you typically get quite a bit of follow-through.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Preparing for Buying Levels

Despite the recent sell-offs that the GBP/USD currency pair was exposed to last week, the factors of the pound’s strength in the forex market still exist. Most notably, the future of tightening the Bank of England’s policy and the weakening of concerns about the new Corona variable. Recently, the heavy selling returned in the stock markets and thus negatively affected the rise of the British pound in 2022, which lost nearly half a percent against the euro while also losing its strength against other safe haven currencies ahead of the weekend.
CURRENCIES
DOT/USD Forecast: Polkadot Breaks Significant Support

Polkadot broke lower on Friday as we continue to see anything risk related get absolutely hammered. That is fine, because most crypto traders are longer-term traders and investors. This should give you an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value given enough time. That being said, there is absolutely nothing here to suggest that you should be a buyer. The market is closing near the $21.30 level and closing towards the bottom of the candlestick. This almost always means that there should be a bit of follow-through, so I think you need to be very cautious about the idea of trying to step in and catch this falling knife.
MARKETS
ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Gets Clobbered Again

Ethereum has broken major support in the form of the $30,000 level, as Bitcoin got crushed as well. This is a market that looks like it is going to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the $2500 level rather quickly. Unless Bitcoin gets it act together, Ethereum has absolutely no real chance of taking off to the upside. We have shown the 200 day EMA to be wanting, and I think we will continue to go much lower.
MARKETS
Gold Forecast: Pullback to Take Breather After Move Higher

Gold markets fell a bit on Friday to reach down towards the $1831 level. This is essentially where we had seen the market break out from previously, and it is not a huge surprise to see that this market has pulled back. If we can find buyers here, that would confirm the breakout as being “retested.” This is common in technical analysis, so it does make sense that we would see traders trying to pick up a bit of value here.
MARKETS
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Patterns Point to Bearish Breakout

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Set a take-profit at 1.1355 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair is in a consolidation mode as investors assess the overall divergence between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). The pair is trading at 1.1345, which is about 1.255 below the highest level last week.
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Begins

During last week's trading, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair was exposed to selling operations that are considered profit taking, coinciding with the recovery of the US dollar. Investors now prefer to wait for the results of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week and its directions for the future of tightening its policy. The euro-dollar pair retreated to the vicinity of the psychological support 1.1300 again, after its strongest gains recently, reaching the resistance level of 1.1482, its highest in two months.
CURRENCIES

