The Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7) defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5) 5-1 late Friday night in California. Derek Grant scored in the first and again in the second for the Ducks en route to Anaheim having a 3-0 lead heading into the third. After Vinni Lettieri scored early in the third to make it 4-0, Ross Colton got the Bolts on the board with a goal at the 5:25 mark. That would be as close as Tampa Bay would get, as Nicolas Deslauriers scored later in the third to make the final score 5-1 in favor of Anaheim.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO