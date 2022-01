The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia partnered to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen ties in areas such as innovation and financial regulation. The banks said that the agreement reflects the two countries' joint interest to promote collaboration in relation to payments innovation and formalise cooperation across an expanded range of central bank and regulatory functions. These functions include monetary policy, financial stability, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, as well as anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO