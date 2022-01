MALVERN, PA — More than a third of consumers between the age 18-54 own cryptocurrency according to a recent study by Cantaloupe, with people ages 18-34 most likely to own it (37 percent), and individuals 35-54 (33 percent) trailing only slightly. Further, 67 percent of those who own crypto are willing to consider using it for purchases if it were linked to a mobile wallet, with an additional 19 percent saying they would consider using crypto linked to a mobile wallet if it were easy. Cantaloupe Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) is a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO