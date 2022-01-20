ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Global Redmi Note 11 to come with 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Retailer

By Sudarshan
gizmochina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in international markets on January 26. The company is yet to reveal the models in the family. However, we have already learned about a few of them. In fact, thanks to a retailer listing, we now know almost everything about the...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
technave.com

OPPO Pad's benchmark confirms the use of Snapdragon 870 SoC

The launch of OPPO Pad is no doubt getting closer. After seeing the alleged real-life image, a recent report also saw the tablet pass through 3C certification with support for 33W fast charging. Until now, the benchmark result has arrived as well, revealing some details before the announcement. The benchmark...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 678: The global Redmi Note 11's rumored chipset may not be the upgrade fans expect

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series debuted for the Chinese market a few months ago. While the company has brought the phones to Western markets with Poco badges, it's yet to release the Redmi Note 11 series properly outside China. Reports indicate that the Redmi Note 11 could make the trip with a Snapdragon 680 onboard, so it's important to take a have a quick look at what to expect from a device that could be a fan favorite when it's released.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhd#Amoled#Soc#Snapdragon#Smart Phone#Redmi Note 11#Techinsider#Qualcomm#Redmi 10
gizmochina.com

Redmi Note 11S renders emerge before launch

Yesterday, Redmi India released the first teaser of the Redmi Note 11S in India. The smartphone is expected to launch at some point this month. Publication Xiaomiui.net has released the renders of the Note 11S to reveal its design. Redmi Note 11S design. As can be seen in the render,...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Alleged POCO X4 NFC, Redmi Note 11 Pro global edition FCC certified, few details emerge

Two Xiaomi devices with model numbers 2201116SR and 2201116PG have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Past reports have revealed that the 2201116SR may arrive as the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the global markets. On the other hand, the 2201116PG may release as the POCO X4 NFC or POCO M4. Reports have revealed that there is an Indian variant of the device with model number 2201116PI.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Android Central

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series to make its global debut on January 26

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series phones will make their global debut next week. The phones were launched in China in October last year. It remains to be seen if all three models will make their way out of China. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series, which is currently limited to China,...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Redmi’s Note 11 global launch comes with a few big surprises

If you’ve been tracking the journey of the Redmi Note 11 series for the past few months, chances are you already know that these devices have been on sale in China for quite some time now. We also know pretty much everything there is to know about its hardware. But it turns out that Redmi could still spring a few surprises at the launch event since there are rumored to be some big difference between the Chinese model and the global model.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo Y33T announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 50MP camera

Vivo unveiled the Y21T earlier this month which is a rebranded Y21s with a different chipset, and a few days later, it introduced the Y21T with a larger display, higher refresh rate, and less RAM in India. Now the company is further expanding its portfolio of Y Series smartphones with the Y33.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Redmi Note 11 European variant price, color and storage options revealed

In November, news emerged that the Redmi Note 11 series consisting of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might soon get a global release. Now, new leaks have surfaced revealing the pricing, color, and storage options of the European variants of the Redmi Note 11 device.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Source: The Motorola Razr 3 might come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, UWB support, and more [Update: Display information and camera]

Update (01/11/2022 @ 08:10 ET): More information has surfaced, including camera specifications and display specifications. Scroll down to the update below to read more. We’ve seen just how successful foldable phones can be with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders far exceeding Samsung’s previous foldable. However, at least in the U.S., it actually started with the Motorola Razr. It went on sale in the U.S. on February 6th, 2020. The Motorola Razr 5G (the original Razr’s successor) was a bit lackluster as a sequel, though we’ve already had it confirmed that the Motorola Razr 3 is in the works. Thanks to our sources, we are now able to share some key specifications ahead of its release, including that the Motorola Razr 3 will likely come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and launch with Android 12.
NFL
gizmochina.com

OPPO A36 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, matte rear glass launched in China

OPPO has quietly launched a new budget smartphone in China called OPPO A36. The latest handset from the brand offers a high-refresh-rate display, a dual-camera setup, a Qualcomm processor, a matte glass finish on the rear, and a large battery. OPPO A36 Specifications and Features. The newly unveiled OPPO A36...
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Samsung Galaxy S22 may get the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC globally

Samsung has a long history of launching its flagship smartphones with two chipsets but that may change with the launch of Galaxy S22. According to leaker Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), Samsung has ditched its plans to launch the Galaxy S22 with Exynos SoC and will announce the smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is a great news for users in Asia, Europe, and Latin America as they are the ones who usually get the Exynos variant.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs, features and when it could launch worldwide

One of the last Xiaomi phones we saw launched in 2021 was the Redmi Note 11, which debuted in China in October alongside a Pro and Pro Plus version. Later the phones launched in November in India, albeit as the Redmi Note 11T family, but they were the same apart from the name. And soon, we're expecting the mobiles to make the journey over to Europe and possibly Australia too.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Redmi Note 11 will arrive in Europe with a new chipset, €250 price tag

Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi Note 11 for a global launch, as it acquired multiple certificates in different markets and regions. Now a report from MySmartPrice reveals the price and an interesting change in hardware. The phone will reportedly sell in Europe starting at €250 and will have three different...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy