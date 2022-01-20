ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hero Centre For Innovation & Technology Receives GreenCo Platinum Rating

myindiafirst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centre for Innovation & Technology (CIT) is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Hero MotoCorp has been conferred with the coveted GreenCo Platinum rating for the Hero Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre, as part of the Green Company rating scheme....

myindiafirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
newcivilengineer.com

Tunnelling technology innovator hyperTunnel selected for Vinci boost

The firm that is aiming to bring various new technologies, including robotics, to the tunnelling sector to reduce risk is one of 44 start-up selected for this year’s programme that aims to partner the firms’ products and services with Vinci Group companies. The Leonard platform has been running...
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

India to host 5 BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation events

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India will host five events in 2022 as decided in the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee held on January 17, the Union Science and Technology Ministry said on Tuesday. The five events that will be hosted by India...
SCIENCE
martechseries.com

Aera Technology Selected by World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator

Technology Visionary for Decision Intelligence Joins Invite-Only Group of World’s Most Promising Start-ups and Scale-ups Aera Technology, the Cognitive Automation company, announced it has been selected by the World Economic Forum to join the Global Innovators community — a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

15 Taiwanese Startups Showcase Their Innovative Technologies at CES 2022

Fifteen startups, under the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), showcased their innovative technologies at CES 2022. Fifteen startups, under the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), joined the Taiwan contingent to showcase their innovative technologies at the world’s biggest consumer electronics expo—CES 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Platinum#Tech#Cit#Green Business Centre#Green Company#Rspcb#Igbc
UN News Centre

Partnership in Action on Science, Technology and Innovation for SDGs Roadmaps - draft

1. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, unanimously adopted by all member states, established a Technology Facilitation Mechanism to support the application of science, technology and innovation - or STI – for the SDGs. Goal 17 (17.6) aims to “enhance North-South, South-South and triangular regional and international cooperation on and access to science, technology and innovation and enhance knowledge sharing on mutually agreed terms, including through improved coordination among existing mechanisms, in particular at the United Nations level, and through a global technology facilitation mechanism.” STI roadmaps and action plans that help to realize the SDGs are part of this effort and have been among the central topics addressed in the first four annual Multi-stakeholder Forum on STI for the SDGs.
SCIENCE
perfumerflavorist.com

Firmenich Achieves Highest EcoVadis Platinum Rating

Firmenich announced that the company have received the highest platinum rating for environmental and social performance from EcoVadis for the second time in a row. EcoVadis increased Firmenich’s score by five points to 88/100. This placed the group in the top 1% of more than 85,000 companies assessed. Firmenich’s...
BUSINESS
SDTimes.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River and accelerate innovations in automotive technology

Vehicle technology company Aptiv has announced its intent to acquire the embedded systems company Wind River from TPG Capital. The acquisition is valued at $4.3 billion and is expected to close mid-year. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become...
SOFTWARE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Bisnow

Is Smart Glass The Next Innovation For Healthcare Technology?

PriWatt smart glass in Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Technology has become a lucrative part of the healthcare industry as providers increasingly realize the role it can play in helping them provide better care. For the architects and developers involved in creating these new, high-tech healthcare spaces, this means keeping an eye out for various technologies that can increase patient comfort, save time and money for healthcare facilities, and allow providers to focus on taking care of what matters most.
TAMPA, FL
Android Headlines

Dreame Technology Sweeps CES 2022 With Latest Innovations In Smart Cleaning

Smart home cleaning has proven to play a major role in the advancement of technology. With everyone leading such busy lives, it has become imperative to find new ways to automate mundane tasks– so that we can ultimately become more productive. Since the invention of the first domestic electric vacuum cleaner that was built in 1905, we have come a long way in smart home cleaning. It seems that new technology is constantly trying to answer the question of “How can we work smarter, and not harder?”
ELECTRONICS
TravelDailyNews.com

EconomyBookings.com receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2022

EconomyBookings.com has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award. Since 2014, Feefo has recognised the businesses who deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers. The Trusted Service Awards are unique as they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means they are a true reflection of commitment...
ECONOMY
myasbn.com

Technology, Innovation and Disruption in Franchising – The LaundroLab Story

Welcome to another episode of Atlanta Franchise Today with host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant and owner of FranNet Atlanta. Atlanta Franchise Today is dedicated to bringing entrepreneurs and business owners the best practices and tips for their franchise goals. Investment in technology is important for any business, and franchising...
ATLANTA, GA
Seeking Alpha

DigitalOcean: The Decentralized Future Of Technological Innovation

DigitalOcean is a smart way for investors to invest in the future of technology. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) makes cloud computing less complex. The company describes itself as a cloud infrastructure provider. In reality, the company is decentralizing cloud computing power to a variety of developers, small and large. There are multi-billion dollar companies like GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) that use DigitalOcean and small startups like autonomous driving startup Ghost. Overall, I like the future of the company and think there are a variety of customers they can serve across the world. With increased investor confidence and further growth, Digital Ocean can further become an international player and offer the lowest cost of cloud computing access for developers everywhere. The quest of the company, in my opinion, is a noble one and I have no problem supporting them. By decentralizing cloud computing, the company is helping usher in a new standard of technology offered by companies to consumers. Overall, the value of their product portfolio should stimulate growth for the foreseeable future.
TECHNOLOGY
elpasoco.com

Volunteers Needed for Innovation and Technology Committee

January 10, 2022 – The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee (ITC). Applications for the open positions are due by January 25, 2022. The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one member...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
ptonline.com

Innovative Technology for Bonding Different Glass-Reinforced Themoplastics

An innovative bonding technology for glass fiber reinforced thermoplastics from Polyplastics Co. Ltd., is said to be unlike traditional joining methods such as plastics welding or adhesion. Aki-Lock has few restrictions on the materials that can be used and reportedly forms strong, airtight bonds with combinations of different materials for which bonding had previously been difficult.
ENGINEERING
Forbes

Is Advanced Technology The Tipping Point For Successful Digital Innovation?

Sagive Greenspan, a market-savvy IT, and tech industry veteran. CEO at Priority, a leading global business management solutions provider. My path in the world of information systems started when I was a developer. By virtue of my role and as a die-hard technology and innovation enthusiast, I have been exposed to multiple technological innovations, some more exciting than others. Over the years, many of the innovative technologies, from procedures through products and services, have come and gone, with only a few remaining for the long run, and even fewer that serve us daily.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Akamai Technologies has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $143.00 and a low of $120.00.
MARKETS
tctmagazine.com

TCT Awards 2022: Submit your 3D printing innovations, technologies & collaborations

After two years away, the TCT Group is delighted to announce the TCT Awards are back for 2022, ready to celebrate the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry’s innovators, technologies and collaborations. Submissions are now open across 11 categories including project-based applications, innovations in hardware, new materials and software....
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For iRhythm Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy