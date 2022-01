How often have you said the following phrase in class, “If you wanted to try this at home, you could…”? Many art teachers desire for their students to take their learning and enthusiasm home with them. After all, we want their love for art to transcend our art room. In an ironic turn of events, this at-home artmaking became a reality. We were entrusted to provide instruction and experiences in an all-online format, a hybrid experience, in-person, and everything in between. With continued quarantines and some districts stating there will be virtual instruction on snow days, you need to be prepared for artmaking that can seamlessly transition between home and school.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO