Although the Chinese sticky rice cake dessert called Nian Gao is commonly eaten during Lunar New Year, it’s usually steamed. Chewy rice cakes, in many forms both sweet and savory, are popular in several Asian cuisines. The sticky rice cake dessert, Nian Gao, is not the same as the chewy rice cake ovalettes, also called Nian Gao, that are stir-fried in Shanghai cuisine. (Confused yet?) My baked Nian Gao is dense and chewy, similar to the texture of a soft gummy bear. The enjoyable bouncy chew is one of its big draws. If you’re a corners and edge fan of brownies, you’ll really dig the corners and edges of baked Nian Gao.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO