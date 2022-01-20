German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
