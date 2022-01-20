ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

 4 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the largest...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

