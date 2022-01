Disparities in child health are long-standing and persistent, despite decades of research.1 The causes of these disparities are multi-level, complex and intersectional, yet evidence-based interventions remain elusive. It is well-documented in adult literature that racial and ethnic minorities (Black, Hispanic, Native American/Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) remain underrepresented in research.2 While disparities in representation also exist in pediatric research, the literature is mixed.3-5 Barriers to the inclusion of diverse populations in research have focused on participant-level factors, such as the social drivers of health. However, less well-known is the contribution that investigator bias plays in the enrollment of diverse study subjects.

