Public Health

Report: Nearly 80 percent of U.S. workers want employers to encourage or require vax for in-person staff

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost U.S. workers (78%) would like their employers to encourage or require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for in-person work, and more than half (56%) support requirements for booster shots, according to a new report. The national survey, conducted by Ipsos for Eagle Hill Consulting of...

www.mcknights.com

