Report: Nearly 80 percent of U.S. workers want employers to encourage or require vax for in-person staff
By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
6 days ago
Most U.S. workers (78%) would like their employers to encourage or require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for in-person work, and more than half (56%) support requirements for booster shots, according to a new report. The national survey, conducted by Ipsos for Eagle Hill Consulting of...
The national media hasn’t missed many chances to hammer home nursing homes’ “failures” during the pandemic. Now that they’re turning the spotlight on the sector’s staffing crisis, ingenious advice and outright attacks from commenters are sure to follow. Last weekend, the Washington Post’s Rebecca...
Surveyors who are not fully vaccinated and don’t have a COVID-19 vaccine exemption should not participate as part of the onsite survey team when inspecting certified providers, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. New guidance released Tuesday by the agency also states that unvaccinated surveyors may...
The Department of Homeland Security says workers looking to cross land borders into the U.S. must be fully vaccinated starting Saturday. U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico just reopened for non-essential travel in November. Now vaccines will be required for any foreign visitors looking to cross those borders.
More than half of working Americans agree companies should require booster Covid-19 vaccination shots, according to a survey by management firm Eagle Hill Consulting. That means 56% of American workers agree on a booster requirement, while 78% say employers should encourage or require employees to be vaccinated to return for in-person work, according to the survey of 1,001 American Workers conducted in early January. About 55% of workers said employers should reconsider back to workplace plans as well.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new state report shows the spiking number of infections within Hawaii’s public school system amid the Omicron surge. From December 2021 to the week of Jan. 9 the state Department of Education said there were nearly 3,400 COVID cases among students and staff. This is...
Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month. In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration's plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.
(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a measure requiring new hotel owners to keep workers on the payroll for at least 90 days following a sale, a requirement that a leading business group says should concern all businesses. Under A-6246/S-4295, new hotel owners must retain workers...
Starbucks this week walked back its requirement that workers get COVID vaccinations or regular tests, opting to do away with the prerequisite after the Supreme Court pulled the rug out from under the proposed federal vaccine mandate. “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Chief Operating Officer John Culver...
Employers need to start accepting their share of responsibility in creating the current “worker shortage.”. Workers should not be blamed for the unsafe practices and greedy policies they’re forced to deal with on a daily basis. This is nothing new; however, the pandemic has accelerated and magnified the issues to the point we’re at today. Healthcare workers, teachers, retail employees, cooks and hospitality workers are deciding en masse that they’re not treated well enough and/or not paid enough. And they’re in the wrong for having their best interests in mind?
Health care workers and those at “high risk” congregate settings – like prisons, nursing homes and other long-term care centers – will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next two months, without the availability of the current test-out option, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
Ten years ago, the unemployment rate in the area was hitting double digits and many clamored for jobs as the Davidson County struggled with the economic downturn. As 2022 gets underway, the unemployment rate is at a historic low near 3%, yet employers are struggling to find and keep workers.
Apple will supposedly require its staff to show proof of their COVID-19 booster shots in order to enter stores and offices. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Apple will implement this policy starting February 15. Employees will have four weeks to get their booster shots after they are deemed eligible, and unvaccinated staff — including those who have not received the vaccine and those who have not submitted their proof of vaccination — will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 antigen test before they are allowed to enter a retail store, partner store or the Apple office beginning January 24.
Private companies with more than 100 workers won’t have to — at least for now — require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and undergo weekly testing. Even though the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate on Thursday, employers that would...
WASHINGTON D.C. - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Biden Administration from enforcing a vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses. The vote to stop the mandate was 6 to 3. The mandate would have made all employers with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against...
It was just before Christmas when Les Mains Nail Bar owner Linda Vo found out that a worker at her upper westside Atlanta salon had tested positive for COVID-19. To keep the virus from running rampant through her staff, and maybe even her customers, Vo made the difficult decision to temporarily shut down that location.
Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest's website, order Abbott Laboratories' s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest's stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%.
When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
