None of the pledges on climate action made at Cop26 will matter unless countries deliver on them, Alok Sharma has warned.Speaking at a Chatham House event in London on Monday, the Cop26 President said countries had come together, despite an otherwise fractured world, at UN climate talks in Glasgow last year to secure agreement on raising their climate ambition and phasing down coal.But Mr Sharma, who continues in his role as president until he hands over to Egypt for the Cop27 talks in November this year, acknowledged that the Glasgow summit’s success was “fragile”.He said he was focused on pushing...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO