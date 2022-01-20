ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrencies correct upwards; new tweet from Elon Musk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Earlier this morning, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk once again made reference to the cryptocurrency sector with a graphic message on his Twitter account. This morning, the sector recovered from the...

The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
Inc.com

Elon Musk's 3-Word Tweet Sums Up What Everyone Is Already Thinking About Web3

NFTs are getting a lot of attention. Maybe too much attention. On Thursday, Twitter announced that people who pay for Twitter Blue, a $3 per month subscription, would be able to change their profile picture to a non-fungible token (NFT). Doing so would change the shape of your photo from a circle to a hexagon to identify that you had in fact linked an NFT wallet, and didn't just upload some random pixelated photo of a monkey.
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk calls new Twitter NFT feature ‘annoying’

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Elon Musk has taken a dig at the volatile price movements of cryptocurrencies — with a meme. What Happened: Musk posted the meme on Twitter with the caption “1 Hour Here Is 7 Years on Earth.” The meme, which highlights the volatile prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, is based on a scene from the 2014 science fiction film Interstellar.
The Independent

Elon Musk asks fans to stop tweeting his location as it’s ‘a security risk’ to him and his family

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has said that social media accounts following his movements are causing him and his family a “security issue”. Sawyer Merritt was one of the people who had speculated about Mr Musk’s trip to Giga Berlin. “Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue,” wrote Mr Musk under one of Sawyer Merritt’s posts. On Monday, Mr Musk denied that he would be visiting the Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany this week.Mr Merritt realised his error and deleted his tweet a couple of days after posting it. He wrote a new post: “Going forward I won't...
raleighnews.net

Tesla investors demand billions from Elon Musk

Shareholders angry over SolarCity deal want CEO to pay up $13 billion. Tesla investors on Tuesday asked a judge to order Elon Musk to repay the electric carmaker for the 2016 acquisition of solar panel producer SolarCity. The company has been integrated and reorganized, and is now known as Tesla Solar.
invezz.com

Dogecoin spiked in value after Elon Musk tweet, should you buy DOGE?

DOGE has spiked in value after the most recent Tweet by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk. DOGE has the potential to increase its value even further. Social media influence has played a key role in the growth of DOGE historically as well. Dogecoin DOGE/USD is by far one of the...
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today Despite Elon Musk's Tweet?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.35% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has shot up 16.1% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 0.7% against Bitcoin (BTC) and rose 1% against Ethereum (ETH) over a 24-hour period. Over the...
Benzinga

How Safe Are Tesla Vehicles? Elon Musk Reacts To New Data

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has had its fair share of quality issues and vehicle recalls in recent times. A recent report released by the company shows that accident statistics of Tesla's vehicles compare favorably to the average number compiled by the U.S. transportation regulator. What Happened: Tesla has had one crash...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk’s Tesla asked law firm to fire associate hired from SEC: WSJ

A partner at law firm Cooley LLP got an unexpected call late last year from a lawyer for one of the firm’s most famous clients, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., with an ultimatum. The world’s richest man wanted Cooley, which was representing Tesla in numerous lawsuits, to fire one of its attorneys or it would lose the electric-vehicle company’s business, people familiar with the matter said.
d1softballnews.com

Elon Musk brings Dogecoin up again

Today Elon Musk is back to tweet about Dogecoin. Elon Musk kicks off purchases in Dogecoin for Tesla merchandise. With his tweet today he announced that from now on iTesla merchandising can be purchased online by paying in DOGE. The thing had already been announced exactly a month ago, but...
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Tweet Sends Dogecoin Rocketing 13% Higher

Elon Musk is at it again, boosting the value of (arguably) his favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) by 13.3% as of 10 a.m. ET. Today, the Tesla CEO announced on Twitter that "Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin." Early reports suggest consumers will only be able to use Dogecoin to buy two items from the Tesla website: a belt buckle made to commemorate Tesla's gigafactory in Texas and a Tesla cyber-truck-themed whistle.
techgig.com

Elon Musk addresses Tesla launch in India, facing obstacles from govt

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla said on Thursday that the electric vehicle maker is encountering a lot of hurdles in India, but that the business is working with the government to overcome them. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk. Musk was responding...
