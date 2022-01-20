Cryptocurrencies correct upwards; new tweet from Elon Musk

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO