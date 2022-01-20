Two dead, 3 firefighters injured in firetruck crash in Magnolia

Kent County, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Demetrius Wright, 29, of Dover, Sunday morning after fleeing from troopers in a stolen truck and crashing into another vehicle. On January 23, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR 1) for a reported stolen vehicle located traveling on the roadway. The red Dodge RAM 1500 was reported stolen out of the City of Dover and was traveling southbound in the area of I.G. Burton, north of Milford. A traffic stop was initiated on the truck, but the operator failed to pull over and continued traveling on US 113. The operator accelerated as the Dodge continued to travel south through multiple intersections. Troopers attempted to deploy stop sticks in the area of Rt. 16, Ellendale, but the truck swerved to avoid them and entered the right shoulder, striking the rear of a 2020 Dodge work van operated by a 43-year-old Bridgeton, NJ man. After the collision, the driver of the Dodge RAM, identified as Demetrius Wright, exited through the right rear passenger door and was taken into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, where he was medically cleared. The investigation determined Wright was driving the stolen truck under the influence of drugs.

DOVER, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO