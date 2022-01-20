ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the...

