German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the...

The Independent

UK set to face record-high gas prices if Russia invades Ukraine

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole slipped...
ECONOMY
Elkhart Truth

Producer prices rise highest on record, adding to inflation concerns

(The Center Square) – Newly released federal inflation data show another record increase, the latest in a string of inflation numbers that have Americans concerned. The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released pricing data Thursday showing the producer price index rose 0.2% in December, yet another month of increase after a year of aggressive price hikes.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Average new car price hit record $47,077 in December

The car business is on a streak, but it's bad one for consumers. The average price paid for a new vehicle set a ninth-straight monthly record in December of $47,077, according to Kelley Blue Book. Low inventories caused by ongoing supply chain issues combined with high demand driven by an...
BUYING CARS
Europe
Berlin, DE
Industry
aba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in December

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in December after increasing 0.5%...
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

ABQ home prices set new record high in December

Albuquerque posted the highest median house sale price on record in December, capping a year of record-setting price growth. The median sale price for a single-family detached house in metro Albuquerque stood at $315,000 last month, according to a monthly report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. That figure eclipsed the previous record – $310,000 – set in November. The mean sale price stood at $364,271, narrowly surpassing the figure from November. Both averages were up more than 16% from last December, according to the report. The new record comes during what is typically a slower part of the year for home buyers and sellers in Albuquerque. Bridget Gilbert, board president for GAAR, told the Journal the high prices are a consequence of fewer sellers listing their homes around the holidays, even as low interest rates help keep demand from buyers unseasonably high.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Pegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. The twin listings also mark the first major debut...
WORLD
French authorities order killing of 2.5 million poultry over bird flu

PARIS (Reuters) – The French farming ministry on Thursday said that a total of 2.5 million birds needed to be killed as the southwest of the country faces several outbreaks of bird flu. Around 1.2 million animals have already been culled, the ministry said, adding that an additional 1.3...
AGRICULTURE
Turkey’s Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35%

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its foreign sales income reaches 30-35% of total revenue, its chief executive said. Trendyol, one of Turkey’s best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors...
BUSINESS
Mexican science agency halves recommendation for glyphosate imports this year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s top science agency has cut its recommendation for maximum glyphosate imports by half this year, urging agriculture businesses to take steps to reach a government target of phasing out the herbicide completely by 2024. Mexico’s National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT, advised...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

