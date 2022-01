As of this week, the expectations that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would embrace a plea deal are waning, with the prosecution and the accused disagreeing on the fundamental issue of kalon-disgrace that would be attached to the agreement and which would cast Netanyahu out of political life until he turns 80. And so, for all intents and purposes, Bibi is still in charge in the Likud party – he’s the chairman, and in the Knesset opposition – he’s the leader. But that has not discouraged the eruption of a wave of skirmishes inside the country’s largest party among various contenders to the crown.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO