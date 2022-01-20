German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

Albuquerque posted the highest median house sale price on record in December, capping a year of record-setting price growth. The median sale price for a single-family detached house in metro Albuquerque stood at $315,000 last month, according to a monthly report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. That figure eclipsed the previous record – $310,000 – set in November. The mean sale price stood at $364,271, narrowly surpassing the figure from November. Both averages were up more than 16% from last December, according to the report. The new record comes during what is typically a slower part of the year for home buyers and sellers in Albuquerque. Bridget Gilbert, board president for GAAR, told the Journal the high prices are a consequence of fewer sellers listing their homes around the holidays, even as low interest rates help keep demand from buyers unseasonably high.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO