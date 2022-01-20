ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the...

b975.com

Singapore core inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 8 years

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key price gauge climbed in December by its fastest pace in nearly eight years, exceeding economist forecasts, driven by a steep increase in air fares, official data showed on Monday. The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured price measure – rose to...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Truckers fighting government vaccine mandate march to Canadian capital

TORONTO (Reuters) – A convoy of truckers started their march from Vancouver on Sunday to the Canadian capital city of Ottawa protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers, which the industry says would create driver shortages and fuel inflation. Truckers under the banner Freedom Convoy 2022 had...
INDUSTRY
b975.com

European corporate default insurance costs jump

(Reuters) – Credit default swap indexes measuring the cost of insuring against European corporate bond defaults jumped on Monday to the highest since early-December as stock markets slumped on the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine. The spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK set to face record-high gas prices if Russia invades Ukraine

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taiwan December export orders hit record high, warns on supply chains

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in December to a record high due to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of supply chain uncertainty that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year earlier to...
ECONOMY
b975.com

Analysis-Governments no match for markets in European energy crunch

LONDON (Reuters) – European governments have spent tens of billions of euros trying to shield consumers from record high energy prices, and themselves from voters’ wrath, but the measures look set to fall short. From Athens to Oslo, lawmakers across Europe, some facing elections this year, have scrambled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter

UK-listed Centamin on Wednesday reported a 58% jump in gold production for the fourth quarter as the Egypt-focused miner benefited from higher-grade ores, while keeping its 2022 projections for gold output and capital expenditure unchanged. Centamin, which operates Egypt’s sole commercially producing gold mine, said production reached 107,549 ounces during...
METAL MINING
kiowacountypress.net

Producer prices rise highest on record, adding to inflation concerns

(The Center Square) - Newly released federal inflation data show another record increase, the latest in a string of inflation numbers that have Americans concerned. The Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics released pricing data Thursday showing the producer price index rose 0.2% in December, yet another month of increase after a year of aggressive price hikes.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Average new car price hit record $47,077 in December

The car business is on a streak, but it's bad one for consumers. The average price paid for a new vehicle set a ninth-straight monthly record in December of $47,077, according to Kelley Blue Book. Low inventories caused by ongoing supply chain issues combined with high demand driven by an...
BUYING CARS
b975.com

Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Thursday it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports. SSE sent a notice to STAR Market-listed companies recently, asking them to disclose ESG-related information, and...
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

ABQ home prices set new record high in December

Albuquerque posted the highest median house sale price on record in December, capping a year of record-setting price growth. The median sale price for a single-family detached house in metro Albuquerque stood at $315,000 last month, according to a monthly report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. That figure eclipsed the previous record – $310,000 – set in November. The mean sale price stood at $364,271, narrowly surpassing the figure from November. Both averages were up more than 16% from last December, according to the report. The new record comes during what is typically a slower part of the year for home buyers and sellers in Albuquerque. Bridget Gilbert, board president for GAAR, told the Journal the high prices are a consequence of fewer sellers listing their homes around the holidays, even as low interest rates help keep demand from buyers unseasonably high.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

