DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Pavel Francouz outduels John Gibson in shutout of Anaheim Ducks

Keeler: You want to believe, man. You really, really, really do. Since New Year’s Day, only the Islanders have allowed fewer goals per game (1.86) to NHL foes than the Avalanche’s stellar 2.25. Colorado has surrendered more than three goals in a tilt just twice since Christmas. Darcy Kuemper (6-0-1, 2.30 GAA since Jan. 1) and Pavel Francouz (5-0-1, 2.03) have looked like the nastiest tag team under the lights since The Hart Foundation hung up their singlets — allowing just two goals or fewer in 40% (five of 12) of the Avs’ contests this month. So why can’t I shake this nasty feeling there’s a regression coming? Is it time for Avs fans to trust the law firm of Kuemper & Francouz with their hearts? Or will those just get broken this spring?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO