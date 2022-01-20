ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Pavel Francouz outduels John Gibson in shutout of Anaheim Ducks

By Nathan Rudolph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche grind out a win against the Anaheim Ducks. Pavel Francouz had a hell of a game...

Pavel Francouz posts another shutout in a 2-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Continuing on the home stand the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Chicago Blackhawks for the final time this season and walked away with a 2-0 victory. While the slow starts are becoming an alarming theme the Avalanche just keep finding ways to win on the back of Pavel Francouz’s second straight shutout and 16th consecutive win on home ice at Ball Arena.
NHL
NHL roundup: Pavel Francouz's shutout gives Avs 7th straight win

Pavel Francouz had 24 saves for his second shutout in as many starts and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in Denver on Monday night. Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored goals for the Avalanche, who have won 16 in a row at home and seven straight overall.
NHL
Avalanche blanks Blackhawks behind Pavel Francouz’s second straight shutout

Avalanche goaltending and the club’s overall ability to defend are on an impressive roll. Goalie Pavel Francouz produced his third career NHL shutout, and second in a row, to lead the Avalanche to a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night at Ball Arena. “We defended hard,”...
NHL
Keeler vs. Chambers: Time to believe in Avalanche goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz?

Keeler: You want to believe, man. You really, really, really do. Since New Year’s Day, only the Islanders have allowed fewer goals per game (1.86) to NHL foes than the Avalanche’s stellar 2.25. Colorado has surrendered more than three goals in a tilt just twice since Christmas. Darcy Kuemper (6-0-1, 2.30 GAA since Jan. 1) and Pavel Francouz (5-0-1, 2.03) have looked like the nastiest tag team under the lights since The Hart Foundation hung up their singlets — allowing just two goals or fewer in 40% (five of 12) of the Avs’ contests this month. So why can’t I shake this nasty feeling there’s a regression coming? Is it time for Avs fans to trust the law firm of Kuemper & Francouz with their hearts? Or will those just get broken this spring?
NHL
The Avalanche’s goaltending is suddenly a position of strength. And it’s largely thanks to the long-awaited return of Pavel Francouz

For the majority of the early parts of the season, the one blip in a star-studded Avalanche lineup was their goaltending. Newcomer Darcy Kuemper — whom the Avs paid a hefty price to acquire — was not playing up to his standard. And backup goalie Pavel Francouz was injured during a preseason game that kept him out for the first two months of the season. Colorado was forced at times to use third-string goalie Jonas Johansson, who was since moved on, and young rookie Justus Annunen. They’ve even flirted with two emergency backup goalies.
NHL
Avalanche Review Game 39: Slow Steady Nuclear Power

The Avs rhythm of letting teams hang around but finding a way to get the job done continues, with Val Nichushkin stepping up for the Avs on the offensive side of the puck. Nathan, also known as Rudo, hosts the DNVR Avalanche Podcast and the Avalanche Review on YouTube. From Rockies and baseball beginnings, he has followed the Avs since they moved to Colorado in 1995. He started independently covering hockey on sites like Reddit and Youtube in 2015 then joined the DNVR Avalanche Podcast in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Follow Rudo on Twitter - @Nathan__Rudolph.
NHL
Ducks’ John Gibson showing doubters why he’s still an elite goalie

Ducks forward Derek Grant scoffed at the very idea. Or maybe it was laughter mixed with a hearty guffaw. Either way, Grant made it clear what he thought of the premise of the question. Have you heard suggestions that John Gibson isn’t an elite goaltender anymore? Some pundits have argued...
NHL
“Definitely Wasn’t Pretty”: Avs hang on to beat Montreal

Earlier this week the Colorado Avalanche played back-to-back games in southern California to cap off a two-game road trip, and the word that was most often used to describe the way they played in those two games was “tired”. Those were the team’s sixth and seventh games within 11 days, including three sets of back-to-backs, so it was easy to…
NHL

