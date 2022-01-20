ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

The Do’s And Don’t’s Of Cyberbullying

By Bracha Halperin
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

According to www.stopbullying.gov, cyberbullying can take place on social media, in messaging apps, on online forums, email or online gaming communities. It includes “sending, posting or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else.”. A 2019 study from the Cyberbullying Research Center found that 36.6 percent...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Jewish Press

Selfie World

Our local mall has a new store called Selfie World. What do they sell? They don’t sell merchandise or even a service. They sell the opportunity for you to pose in front of one of their backdrops to take the best selfies in the world. You can’t make this up. An entire business, indeed a franchise, all designed to profit off the modern urge for selfies.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Time For Change

Time is a healer as the adage has it–and it is often a welcome one. Victims of trauma often want to forget and try to “put it behind them” whether consciously or subconsciously. I have often thought that the entire process of shiva and the rest of...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberbullying#School Bullying#Social Networking
The Jewish Press

Creation Appreciation

“…each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” (Avot 4:7) Chazal understood Hashem having created the world to mean that everything in existence has significance. The Mishnah in Pirkei Avot states, “Do not be scornful of any person and do not be disdainful of any thing, for each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” Or, as the colloquial saying goes, “Every dog has its day.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Yisro: History’s First Management Consultant

Having just finished teaching a series on Jewish history, I can say that far and away the best lectures I’ve heard on this topic are from David Solomon (you can find his courses on YouTube). These helped me as I prepared my course, as did reading Sand and Stars by Yaffa Ganz in collaboration with Rabbi Berel Wein, which chronicles the period post-Bayis Sheini until the 16th century.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Getting Clean

G-d primed the Jews for the Revelation at Mount Sinai by commanding them to groom themselves and otherwise prepare for the great spectacle. One of the items included in this commandment was, “And they shall wash (v’chibsu) their clothes” (Ex. 19:10). This word for “washing” is an inflection of the term kevisah. In this essay, we will discuss various terms for washing and cleaning in biblical and Rabbinic Hebrew, tracing them to their core etymological roots and trying to determine if and how these apparent synonyms differ from one another. The terms under discussion include kevisah, merikah, shetifah, rechitzah and hadachah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Seeing Without Knowing, Hearing Without Understanding

We have just concluded a particularly dramatic Torah reading featuring the giving of the Torah on Har Sinai and the laws governing the construction of the mizbeach, the altar on which we serve Hashem. In our haftara, the navi Yeshayahu begins his message by announcing very matter-of-factly that he beheld...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I am writing to you about my problem in getting along with my daughter-in-law. She is very nice, but she never calls me by any name. I discussed this with her and told her to call me any name that she doesn’t call her mother. She calls her mother Mommy, so she can call me Mom or Ima. My son calls her mother Ima and her father Tatty, as they call her father Tatty and my husband Daddy. She smiles when we discuss this matter, but ends up avoiding calling either of us anything. This is very painful. She is a good wife to my son, and a respectful daughter-in-law in other ways. I don’t want to make a big deal about this, but it bothers me so much. Please respond how I can deal with this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Jewish Press

What Happened To You?

“Be careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime.” – Ugo Eze. We are all aware that our early experiences shape who we are as adults. Dr. Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey’s new book What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Healing, and Resilience demonstrates that it’s our actual brain that changes, resulting in different behaviors and responses.
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

I am so disgusted right now, I just needed to vent to someone. Only I don’t think anyone else but you would take me seriously. I just returned from a funeral I really didn’t want to go to, were it not for the fact that my husband guilted me into going by saying there probably wouldn’t be more than a handful of people, even on a Sunday mid-morning and it would be a mitzvah. Just to make it clear the niftar was the nastiest, meanest, most miserly man that ever walked the earth. There was never a nice word from him. When my husband or children would say gut Shabbos he never acknowledged it with a smile or a return salutation. At kiddaishim, he would pile his plate full of food and go home with it, never wishing the baalei simcha a mazel tov or thank you for including him in the festivities. The only place you saw him was at funerals, only because he was collecting tzedaka!
RELIGION
WCCO News Talk 830

Tips for how to talk to anti-vaxxers

Is there someone in your life who is hesitant about receiving the COVID vaccine? A social scientist at Johns Hopkins might have a way for you to persuade that loved one to get vaccinated without the conversation devolving into a shouting match.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy