ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths

PARIS (Reuters) – Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April. The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723. (Reporting by Tassilo...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK set to face record-high gas prices if Russia invades Ukraine

UK households face record-high gas bills if Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces to invades Ukraine, experts have warned.Analysts fear that Russia, which is currently supplying around 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports, could turn off the taps if Moscow is hit with sanctions in response to military aggression.Nato sent reinforcements to eastern Europe on Monday amid growing fears of conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kiev.That would deepen the turmoil in Europe’s volatile energy markets, where prices have spiked to unprecendented levels in recent months. Shares in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter

UK-listed Centamin on Wednesday reported a 58% jump in gold production for the fourth quarter as the Egypt-focused miner benefited from higher-grade ores, while keeping its 2022 projections for gold output and capital expenditure unchanged. Centamin, which operates Egypt’s sole commercially producing gold mine, said production reached 107,549 ounces during...
METAL MINING
kfgo.com

Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producer#Inflation#German#Reuters
kiowacountypress.net

Producer prices rise highest on record, adding to inflation concerns

(The Center Square) - Newly released federal inflation data show another record increase, the latest in a string of inflation numbers that have Americans concerned. The Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics released pricing data Thursday showing the producer price index rose 0.2% in December, yet another month of increase after a year of aggressive price hikes.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
aba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in December

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in December after increasing 0.5%...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Marketplace bug sees at least $1 million of NFTs sold below market price

LONDON (Reuters) – A bug in the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, allowed attackers to purchase at least $1 million worth of NFTs across multiple different wallets for significantly below market price, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of crypto asset, which...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Brazil’s clearwater Tapajos river polluted by illegal gold mining

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The browning of one of Brazil’s largest clearwater rivers, the Tapajos, is almost certainly due to the mud and sentiments churned up by increasing illegal gold mining, federal prosecutors and environmental activists said on Monday. Once called the “Blue River” because of its pristine condition...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Chaos on international markets as worries build over Russia tensions

A bruising day on global markets pushed the FTSE 100 to its lowest point in a month – though the index avoided some of the malaise of its European peers.The index closed down 2.6% after initially looking like it might avoid a drubbing on Monday morning.The 196.98-point drop took the index to 7,297.15, its lowest point since December 20.The escalating drumbeat of conflict risk in Ukraine has seen European equity markets fall back sharplyMichael Hewson, CMC Markets analystThe index opened only slightly in the red but continued to steadily push downwards over the day as investors worry about a potential...
ECONOMY
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Serbian government revokes Rio Tinto’s licences for lithium project

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday the government will revoke all licenses to Rio Tinto for lithium exploration. “All decisions (linked to lithium project) and all licenses have been annulled,” Brnabic told reporters after a government session. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy