German foreign minister holds first online meeting with Chinese counterpart

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, had their first videoconference on Thursday and discussed topics including the...

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. “Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword,” she told the paper.
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
US News and World Report

German Foreign Minister to Travel to Moscow Next Week for Talks on Ukraine

BREST (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Moscow next week for talks over the Ukraine crisis, she said on the sidelines of a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brest on Friday. At the same time, she dampened hopes for a quick solution after a series...
US News and World Report

China Meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers in Quick Order

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary...
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
Middletown Press

Middle East foreign ministers head to China for meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern states are visiting China this week for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of...
kfgo.com

Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
The Independent

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).All civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area during the exercises.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia has informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has raised the issue with Russian ambassador...
kfgo.com

Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly. They discussed recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia for such actions. Secretary Blinken affirmed our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary and his counterparts also reiterated the urgency of reaching an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before developments in Iran’s nuclear program foreclose the possibility.
kfgo.com

Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly, who represented their respective countries at the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels. The group pledged to continue close U.S.-European coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, and called for Russian de-escalation, underscoring their shared commitment to diplomacy. They agreed any further Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in massive consequences and severe costs, including coordinated, restrictive economic measures, for the Russian Federation.
Metro International

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

(Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati’s office said in a statement. In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a...
