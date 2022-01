Your little one is learning to walk! They’re taking steps, looking confident and happy. Then, bam, they’ve tumbled down and smacked their head with a clonk against your floor. Or they’re in a crib — a crib that they couldn’t climb out of yesterday — and out of nowhere you hear a loud thud, then a wail. When your baby hits their head, it’s a split second of terror followed by a lot of panic — from both of you, probably. What exactly are you supposed to do when your baby hits their head, and how do you know it’s not too serious?

