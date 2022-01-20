Harry Styles forced to axe Australian and New Zealand leg of Love On Tour

Mitski's 2022 North American tour, her return to the stage after playing her "last shows indefinitely" in 2019, is long sold out, but she's now added a few more shows to her itinerary. She'll play three UK dates in June opening for -- wait for it -- Harry Styles. Just five years ago, she was covering One Direction, and now she's opening for their most popular member. What do you know! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28, and you can see Mitski's updated dates below.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO