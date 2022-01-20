Harry Styles forced to axe Australian and New Zealand leg of Love On Tour

UPDATE (1/12): Harry Styles is set to headline Coachella 2022, joining Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia on the lineup, Rolling Stone can confirm.
Billie Eilish is slated to headline Coachella, Rolling Stone has learned. Swedish House Mafia previously announced they will also perform, although it’s unclear what day or time they will appear in the lineup. Coachella is scheduled to take place over two consecutive three-day weekends and will be held at Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California on April 15-17 and April 22-24.
Both artists have previously played Coachella. Eilish appeared as the youngest-ever Coachella headliner in 2019, while Swedish...
