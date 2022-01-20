Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks

This week’s Finovate Global will take a look at some news from a pair of European alums that are expanding into new markets and collaborating with fellow fintechs. First up is Finland’s ReceiptHero, which announced this week that it has launched operations in Switzerland. The launch is part of a multi-party collaboration with Noerdkantine – which refers to itself as a “charming and diverse event location with probably the most beautiful roof garden in Zurich – along with the business’ POS provider, TC POS, and its card payment provider Worldline. Noerdkantine is the first international merchant to take advantage of ReceiptHero’s services.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO