Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks

Popeyes and Jubilant Foodworks Limited have introduced the brand to Bangalore, India, according to a press release. "We are very excited to work with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to officially introduce Indian guests to the Popeyes experience and our iconic Louisiana style chicken with its unique blend of spices and flavors," David Shear, president RBI International, parent company of Popeyes, said in the release. "This milestone furthers our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our track record of working with best-in-class operators to reach more guests around the world."
