ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes brand has partnered with India-based Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) to open the first restaurant in Bangalore, India. "This milestone...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Helbiz Plans To Expand Vehicle Fleet Via Partnership With Wheels

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with shared electric mobility platform, Wheels. Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices to first deploy in four cities in the U.S. and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with more markets in the future.
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

JFL opens first Popeyes restaurant in India

JFL plans to open two further Popeyes restaurants in the city of Bengaluru. Indian food service company Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) has announced the launch of the US fried chicken brand Popeyes in the country. The first Popeyes restaurant has been opened in the city of Bengaluru. Jubilant Foodworks Limited chairman...
RESTAURANTS
kfgo.com

British trade minister arrives in India for talks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday to begin talks as part of its efforts to sign its own trade deals following its departure from the European Union. Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet officials in New Delhi before formally launching negotiations with...
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

New travel rules for International Arrivals in India

All travellers coming into India from an international destination will undergo mandatorily isolate themselves at home for a week the Union Health Ministry had said last week. The seven-day home quarantine will be followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The guidelines came into effective from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popeyes#Nepal#Food Drink#Qsr#Rbi International
simpleflying.com

What Travel Restrictions Are In Effect For Arrivals In India?

The Government of India issued revised guidelines for all international arrivals, which came into effect on January 22nd. The health ministry has relaxed isolation protocols for COVID-positive passengers, but all the rest remain firmly in place. Passengers must still follow a host of pre-and post-arrival formalities, which differ slightly based on the country of origin.
TRAVEL
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Futures ETF To Arrive In India

India could be launching its first Bitcoin ETF, signaling a major turn away from its intention to ban the asset in November. Through a memo of understanding, Torus King Blockchain IFSC recently partnered with India INX to launch India’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF product. This is the first Bitcoin futures ETF to premier outside of the United States.
MARKETS
QSR Web

Popeyes enters India

Popeyes and Jubilant Foodworks Limited have introduced the brand to Bangalore, India, according to a press release. "We are very excited to work with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to officially introduce Indian guests to the Popeyes experience and our iconic Louisiana style chicken with its unique blend of spices and flavors," David Shear, president RBI International, parent company of Popeyes, said in the release. "This milestone furthers our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our track record of working with best-in-class operators to reach more guests around the world."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
finovate.com

ReceiptHero Arrives in Switzerland; Nordigen Forges Lending, PFM Partnerships

This week’s Finovate Global will take a look at some news from a pair of European alums that are expanding into new markets and collaborating with fellow fintechs. First up is Finland’s ReceiptHero, which announced this week that it has launched operations in Switzerland. The launch is part of a multi-party collaboration with Noerdkantine – which refers to itself as a “charming and diverse event location with probably the most beautiful roof garden in Zurich – along with the business’ POS provider, TC POS, and its card payment provider Worldline. Noerdkantine is the first international merchant to take advantage of ReceiptHero’s services.
ECONOMY
pocketnow.com

HUAWEI P50 Series features contactless payments in EU and UK via Curve partnership

Huawei has made an important and official announcement. The company has revealed that its upcoming Huawei P50 Series will receive and enjoy every benefit available from Curve and Curve Pay. “NFC contactless payment is now widely available on Huawei smartphones, including the upcoming Huawei P50 Series. Huawei has partnered with...
NFL
Benzinga

SpartanNash Expands Distribution Footprint Via California Partnership

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has expanded its distribution footprint with new operations out of a facility in Stockton, California. The company executed the expansion through its long-standing partnership with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors Inc. SpartanNash expects the move to enhance its coast-to-coast supply chain capabilities. The 500,000-square-foot, multi-temperature distribution center...
STOCKTON, CA
Benzinga

This Company Is Bringing its Premium Luxury Wines to More American Shelves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. According to Allied Market Research, the global luxury wine and spirits market was valued at $970 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.41 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

These 2 Cryptos Named After Elon Musk's Dog Experiencing Massive Gains, Defying The Crypto Sell-off

Amid the crypto market rout, a few coins are towering tall, and two cryptos which are among the biggest gainers, are dog-themed currencies. What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF), a gaming-based passive income-generating crypto, was seen trading with gains close to 500% on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap. It is a relatively new crypto and was launched in 2021. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain and has a maximum supply of 100 billion NinjaFloki tokens.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy