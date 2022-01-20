Temps start to warm up, another front to move in this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are starting to warm up in Central Florida.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Thursday’s daytime high will be in the upper-70s. It will be 78 and partly cloudy in Orlando.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight.
On Friday, a few showers or storms will move in.
There’s a better chance of rain on Saturday as our next front moves in.
This weekend it will be much cooler. Temperatures will be in the low-60s.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS
Comments / 0