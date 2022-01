Last week I made the pledge to finish this postseason above .500 (getting over half my predictions right). Well, I couldn’t have gotten off to a better start going a perfect 6 for 6. So, if you won a few bets, you’re welcome. Enough about me, let’s get down to business. Six teams were eliminated last week and only eight remain. After having the week off, Green Bay and Tennessee will now join the festivities. All four matchups are pretty tasty and should give us much better games than last week. Without further ado, let’s breakdown these matchups.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO