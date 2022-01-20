Spiritual organizations play big role in modernization of education, health sectors: PM Modi

At this exact moment, we are seeing the increasing dominance of commercial actors in space—specifically the rise of mega-constellations, or large numbers of small satellites flying in formation to provide global coverage for a variety of governmental and commercial uses, including both communications and Earth observation. Consequently, the fundamental nature of space is changing, to one of a domain dominated by commercial actors. This change will have major consequences for international stability, both in terms of how it demonstrates that the old governance structure for space is being left behind—and how it highlights Russia’s declining rank in global space powers. Certain orbits may be effectively taken over by a handful of entities, and there will be competition for useful portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. With eyes on the sky everywhere, there will be little or no room for state secrets—for better or worse. This is happening at the same time that Russia’s space identity is floundering, which may further upset the stability of the domain of space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO