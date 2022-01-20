ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiritual organizations play big role in modernization of education, health sectors: PM Modi

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that spiritual organisations play an important role in modernization of various sectors like technology, infrastructure, education, health among others. "We have to keep our culture, our civilization, our 'sanskars' alive to preserve and promote our spirituality...

TheConversationAU

Honour and masculine pride for the country: how the Bollywood sports biopic 83 furthers India's nationalist cause

Contemporary Bollywood films tend to focus on stories of the Indian underdog emerging triumphant after facing adversity or a threat from an “outsider”: the triumph of the charismatic masculine Hinduised hero who fulfils his duty, saves the nation and reclaims India’s lost pride. This isn’t a new phenomenon. Bollywood’s formula of promoting nationalist rhetoric via glorification of past heroes or events can be traced back to the early years of the Marathi theatre. In the 19th century, Marathi theatre staged historical events still within living memory: re-telling stories of the great Maratha Empire, which covered much of the Indian subcontinent...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sharma: countries must deliver on Cop26’s ‘fragile’ win with climate action

None of the pledges on climate action made at Cop26 will matter unless countries deliver on them, Alok Sharma has warned.Speaking at a Chatham House event in London on Monday, the Cop26 President said countries had come together, despite an otherwise fractured world, at UN climate talks in Glasgow last year to secure agreement on raising their climate ambition and phasing down coal.But Mr Sharma, who continues in his role as president until he hands over to Egypt for the Cop27 talks in November this year, acknowledged that the Glasgow summit’s success was “fragile”.He said he was focused on pushing...
ENVIRONMENT
Narendra Modi
thebulletin.org

The complicating role of the private sector in space

At this exact moment, we are seeing the increasing dominance of commercial actors in space—specifically the rise of mega-constellations, or large numbers of small satellites flying in formation to provide global coverage for a variety of governmental and commercial uses, including both communications and Earth observation. Consequently, the fundamental nature of space is changing, to one of a domain dominated by commercial actors. This change will have major consequences for international stability, both in terms of how it demonstrates that the old governance structure for space is being left behind—and how it highlights Russia’s declining rank in global space powers. Certain orbits may be effectively taken over by a handful of entities, and there will be competition for useful portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. With eyes on the sky everywhere, there will be little or no room for state secrets—for better or worse. This is happening at the same time that Russia’s space identity is floundering, which may further upset the stability of the domain of space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CSO

Education sector hounded by cyberattacks in 2021

Education and research were the top targets for cyberattackers in 2021, with an average of 1605 attacks per organization per week, a 75% increase from 2020, according to research by Check Point Software Technologies. Pandemic’s push for digital invites threats. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed staff in businesses and...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad 96, was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month, his spokesperson said Saturday, sparking concerns over his health.The two-time former premier, once the world's oldest leader, has been admitted at the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute, said the spokesperson, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case. He said a statement will be issued later Saturday.A large group of reporters were gathered outside the hospital waiting for updates.Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure at the same hospital on Jan. 7 and was discharged six...
HEALTH
#Modernization#Spirituality#Ani#Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore#Self Reliant Farmers#Swachh
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
earth.com

Natural environments play an overlooked role in public health

The health benefits associated with exposure to nature are remarkable. Experts have found that spending time in natural environments can enhance memory and mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve heart health, among other benefits. Many studies have shown that nature and green spaces can make urban environments healthier and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Did meat-eating really play a big role in human evolution?

How hard-wired are humans to be carnivores? How central is meat-eating to our evolutionary history?. There’s a widespread belief that eating meat became much more common with the advent of big-brained Homo erectus, two million years ago, based on increased archaeological evidence of meat-eating from that point. But new...
WILDLIFE
itechpost.com

Reshaping the Education Sector With the Help of Technology

When we were kids, we used to get fascinated by watching robots work in movies like Matrix or Transformers. But that technology is no longer restricted to books and films. It has now penetrated all sectors, and education is no exception. The EdTech industry is poised to increase at 16.1% CAGR between 2021 to 2025 and reach a whopping $181.3 billion by 2025.
EDUCATION
Health
Education
India
India
Society
Religion
Place
New Delhi, IN
higherperspectives.com

Troubling 2022 Predictions By Blind Mystic Baba Vanga, Known For Being Accurate

Knowing what the future holds can help us feel less afraid of what's to come as it gives us time to make peace with it and prepare for it. In some instances, it could even allow us to change it, or so we hope. Whether it's possible to interfere with destiny and write history to our liking, or whether it's even possible to predict the future seems impossible. Yet mystic Baba Vanga has shown that she can do it, time after time. Although she died in 1996 at the age of 85, she left behind predictions for the years ahead, including 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, largest in new year

China flew 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern that the island has answered by scrambling its own jets in response.The formation Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. Taiwan's air force scrambled its own jets and tracked the People's Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems, the defense ministry said. Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half, since Taiwan's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia for first time since gem theft soured ties

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha will this week make the first visit by a Thai leader to Saudi Arabia in more than 30 years following decades of diplomatic tension sparked by a jewel theft from a Saudi palace. Thai-born janitor Kriangkrai Techamong stole $20 million worth of precious gems in 1989 from the home of a Saudi prince, triggering a feud between the countries dubbed the "Blue Diamond Affair" that has yet to be resolved. Thai police later returned some of the jewels but Saudi officials claimed most were fakes, while the whereabouts of the most precious gem -- a rare 50-carat blue diamond -- remains unknown. The invitation to Prayut for a two-day visit beginning Tuesday was issued by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Thai government said in a statement.
TRAVEL

