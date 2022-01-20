ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICC U19 WC: Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa suspended from bowling in international cricket

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the Event...

