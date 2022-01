Democracy, the idea that we are all equal and able to govern ourselves, does not deny human nature. Democracy lies in the very arms of human nature, the reality that all life is a moral and temporal struggle between selfish greed and shared compassion. Holding an infant with great promise or an heirloom with great value obliges us to carry carefully and not tire of the load. Likewise, we together have an essential American task to uphold our democracy and not to drop it or to tire of the load.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO