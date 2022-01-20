Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

Governments of the world continue to discuss COVID-19 policies for the future. Necessarily, these procedures and strategies have morphed as the pandemic has progressed. compiles some experts’ thoughts about future national policies. COVID-19 has affected many countries of the world immeasurably. Governments are coming to terms with the fact...
Even as Omicron infections in the U.S. and have peaked, a new variant on the block will keep health authorities on tenterhooks for now. Called 'Stealth Omicron', it is one of the substrains that emerged with Omicron and is reported to be more transmissible than Omicron itself, Euronews reported. According...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to do away with all COVID-19 laws in the United Kingdom as case numbers drop and the country learns to treat the virus like a seasonal flu. The government is considering ending all legally enforced policies in England and is instead moving...
Spain is calling for COVID-19 to be treated as an endemic disease, like the flu, becoming the first major European nation to explicitly suggest that people live with it. The idea has gradually been gaining traction and could prompt a re-evaluation of government strategies on dealing with the virus. British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday told the BBC that the U.K. is “on a path towards transitioning from pandemic to endemic.”
In June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated, you could enjoy the Fourth of July without worry. This optimism was premature. After nearly 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been placed in Americans’ arms, cases have again been surging. On Jan. 12, more than...
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 14, that 270 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,612. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Europe subcontracted its energy security to President Vladimir Putin — now it’s paying the price. If European energy regulators learn any lesson from this winter’s soaring gas and electricity prices, it ought to be that they need a new set of rules governing gas storage ahead of the cold winter months.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic. Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Credit Suisse’s Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, raising questions over the embattled lender’s new strategy even as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s No.2 bank, said Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board....
BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Seven planes took off, according to the website of...
The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO’s director-general, laid out Monday an array of achievements and concerns in global health over issues like reducing tobacco use, fighting resistance to anti-microbial treatments, and risks of climate change on human health. But he said “ending the acute...
An anti-vaxxer has died of Covid-19 after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease, while being treated at a hospital in Italy. The man, named as Luigi Cossellu by local media and who was admitted on January 16, reportedly denied the existence of Covid-19 and had refused to get the vaccine.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.
Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
COVID "rule-breakers" in China are paraded through the streets by armed police in a brutal crackdown, reports say. Pictures reportedly show four people wearing masks and hazmat suits - who are alleged to have flouted the country's strict lockdown rules - being marched in front of crowds in the city of Jingxi yesterday.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
