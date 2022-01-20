ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

'New normal:' What should the US strategy be for COVID-19?

Governments of the world continue to discuss COVID-19 policies for the future. Necessarily, these procedures and strategies have morphed as the pandemic has progressed. compiles some experts’ thoughts about future national policies. COVID-19 has affected many countries of the world immeasurably. Governments are coming to terms with the fact...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Europe slowly starts to consider treating COVID like the flu

Spain is calling for COVID-19 to be treated as an endemic disease, like the flu, becoming the first major European nation to explicitly suggest that people live with it. The idea has gradually been gaining traction and could prompt a re-evaluation of government strategies on dealing with the virus. British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday told the BBC that the U.K. is “on a path towards transitioning from pandemic to endemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Playgrounds#Ap#Spaniards
WFMZ-TV Online

Rethinking the National COVID-19 Strategy

In June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated, you could enjoy the Fourth of July without worry. This optimism was premature. After nearly 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been placed in Americans’ arms, cases have again been surging. On Jan. 12, more than...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe Desperately Needs a New Gas Storage Strategy

Europe subcontracted its energy security to President Vladimir Putin — now it’s paying the price. If European energy regulators learn any lesson from this winter’s soaring gas and electricity prices, it ought to be that they need a new set of rules governing gas storage ahead of the cold winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
perutribune.com

China's success taming virus could make exit strategy harder

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic. Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Metro International

Credit Suisse chief, architect of new strategy, quits over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Credit Suisse’s Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, raising questions over the embattled lender’s new strategy even as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s No.2 bank, said Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board....
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Size, with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Europe Dehumidifier Market, 2020-2027". In addition, the report on the Europe Dehumidifier Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed analysis into...
INDUSTRY
perutribune.com

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Seven planes took off, according to the website of...
WORLD
The Independent

WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO’s director-general, laid out Monday an array of achievements and concerns in global health over issues like reducing tobacco use, fighting resistance to anti-microbial treatments, and risks of climate change on human health. But he said “ending the acute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 28, dies of Covid after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease while being treated at Italian hospital

An anti-vaxxer has died of Covid-19 after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease, while being treated at a hospital in Italy. The man, named as Luigi Cossellu by local media and who was admitted on January 16, reportedly denied the existence of Covid-19 and had refused to get the vaccine.
WORLD
perutribune.com

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.
POLITICS
KLFY News 10

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy