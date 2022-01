There's a new king in town when it comes to mobile workstation laptops. HP's ZBook Fury G8 is the eighth generation of the top-of-the-line Fury model, and... spoiler alert... this is how high-end laptops should be made. "Right to repair" has been gaining steam a lot lately as people are learning more about the advantages of sustainability and also getting kind of tired of disposable computers that need to basically be completely replaced when something breaks. The ZBook Fury is almost completely user upgradable and repairable, and that's awesome. But that's not all... the Zbook Fury is also capable of housing some extreme desktop class computing power! You can fill this thing with $15,000 worth of components if you want (or you can choose a lower priced configuration.) The mobile workstation capabilities of the ZBook Fury are extremely powerful, so if you're looking to work from home or the beach or a nice resort with the power of a massive desktop tower but the portability of a laptop, the ZBook Fury is going to be worth a look.

