James and the Lakers visit the Magic

Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks second in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Magic have gone 2-16 in home games. Orlando has a 7-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 7-11 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by James averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 13 the Lakers won 106-94 led by 30 points from James, while Cole Anthony scored 21 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15.3 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

James is scoring 28.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 101.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.