LogRhythm Partners With Predictive Threat Leader, SecLytics To Deliver Enhanced And Intuitive Cybersecurity Capabilities In The Middle East

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM platform and SecLytics’ Augur pXDR solution provide accelerated threat detection and incident response for organizations across the region. LogRhythm, the company powering security operations centers (SOCs) has partnered with SecLytics, a leader in predictive threat intelligence, to transform the security posture and streamline operations for security operations center...

BrainChip Reflects On A Successful 2021, With Move To Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
Spire And Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership To Support Australian Office Of National Intelligence

Spire’s LEMUR satellite will explore the on-board application of advanced machine learning capabilities. Spire Global, Inc. a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced a partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government’s Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company’s Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), a 6U satellite platform, with the capability of on-board computing and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence across multi-modal data. Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
Model-Based Definition Has Arrived: Capvidia MBD Business Unit Grows 47% In 2021, Expects A Bigger 2022.

MBD: The Essential Backbone of Digital Transformation in Manufacturing. Capvidia, the leading CAD software provider in model-based definition (MBD) workflows, saw another record year in 2021. With a 5-Year CAGR of 26.1%, Capvidia expects rapid growth as more manufacturing conglomerates utilize digital technology to speed up their digital transformation plans.
PayBito to Offer Technical Support in Building a Major US Gaming Exchange Venture

Global cryptocurrency exchange PayBito will be providing its technical expertise in a major gaming exchange venture based in the US. The digital assets exchange will deliver its blockchain gaming architecture to create a seamless gaming experience where participants can enjoy the benefits of true ownership and virtual exchanges. The US-based...
Rackspace Technology to Acquire Just Analytics, a Leading Provider of Cloud-based Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Services

Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced that it has agreed to acquire Just Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services based in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Additionally, this acquisition brings strong regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem with Just Analytics recently being awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.
Parity Technologies and MediLedger Network Announce Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions to the Life Sciences Industry

Chronicled, the technology company behind MediLedger Network, has entered into a partnership with Parity Technologies, the developer behind Polkadot and Substrate; together the two will leverage modern peer-to-peer communication and blockchain technologies to improve the integrity and efficiency of the Life Sciences supply chain. The MediLedger Network is the leading...
STAT Partners with Applied XL To Launch a New Clinical Trials Monitoring Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

STAT has worked tirelessly to deliver trusted and authoritative journalism about health, medicine, and the life sciences to millions of readers around the world. We are thrilled to unveil a new product that has been under development for over a year and that we believe will transform how readers like you track and analyze clinical trials data: STAT Trials Pulse.
Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic – Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.
92% of Product Decision Makers Say Data & Analytics Critical to Success of Business

New Harris Poll/Sisense Study Titled “The Business Intelligence Landscape” Outlines the Value of Analytics, Making Connection to the Bottom Line, but Notes Current Barriers to Success. Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, has announced a new study, “The Business Intelligence Landscape,” commissioned by Sisense and...
Spectrum Labs Closes $32Million Series B Led By Intel Capital To Put Critical Trust & Safety Technology At The Core Of Every Digital Interaction

The Company will Further Scale the Adoption of its Content Moderation Technology and Develop New Applications for HR, Customer Service, Sales, and Brand Safety. Top A-League Football Players Including Star Jamie Maclaren Hop on to the NFT Trend!. Prev Next 1 of 23,245. Spectrum Labs, a leading AI-based content moderation...
Netography Expands Executive Team to Meet Strong Demand for Security for the Atomized Network

Hiring of cybersecurity veterans Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer and Joel Esler as Vice President of Threat Research follows Series A funding and continued growth. Netography, the security company for the atomized network, announced it has appointed Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer and Joel Esler as Vice President of Threat Research. The hirings, which add additional power to the company’s strong leadership team, come on the heels of Netography’s recent $45 million in Series A funding.
Pythian Adds Security Assessment to its Managed Google Workspace Administrative Services

Pythian Services Inc., a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced the availability of Google Workspace Security Assessments. The service includes remediation, recommendations and implementation of Google Workspace’s configuration and security settings. As remote and hybrid workplaces become standard, organizations are challenged with providing multiple access points to...
FSS, YAP United to Deliver Digital Card Opportunities to Middle East, Africa

(FSS), a global provider of integrated payments and payments processing, this week announced its collaboration with YAP, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) first independent digital banking platform, to deliver digital-first card experiences to consumers in the Middle East and Africa. YAP and FSS will combine FSS’ Unified Card Issuance...
Three Cybersecurity Predictions You Should Prepare For

Brent McCarty is president of ESET. The last year hasn’t been a good one for cybersecurity. In 2021, we saw aggressive ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya, discovered new malware families and advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, and saw an increase in phishing campaigns aimed at people working from home. In fact, 2021 was a record-breaking year for data breaches, with attacks through Q3 alone exceeding the total number of events in 2020 by 17%. The silver lining of all this is that it’s woken up a lot more people to the dangers of cybercrime.
LogRhythm, SecLytics Partner to Streamline Operations for SOC Teams

LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs) has partnered with SecLytics, a leader in predictive threat intelligence, to transform the security posture and streamline operations for security operations center(SOC) teams in the Middle East. LogRhythm and SecLytics will work hand-in-hand to provide enhanced threat intelligence capabilities and high-performance analytics, to mitigate new and evolving risks in the region.
Cybersecurity Trends: IBM’s Predictions for 2022

After the challenging year of 2021, we look forward to what’s next in 2022. Over the past two years, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in how consumers and businesses accomplish tasks with the continued shift to digital and cloud. As a result of disappearing perimeters and increased digital data, cybersecurity attacks have, not surprisingly, increased. How did cybersecurity trends change in 2021, and what will they do in 2022?
Exium, Teneo team to deliver digital experience, 5G-capable SASE platform

Teneo has announced a partnership with Exium to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a secure access service edge (SASE), with the aim of further strengthening its capabilities across secure cloud networking and digital experience monitoring (DEM). The IT services company and cyber security and 5G clean...
Cybersecurity Outlook for 2022: Emerging Threats

As we move into 2022, we’re finding that many of the cybersecurity challenges that emerged with the pandemic still remain. Some have been directly related to the ongoing pandemic while others have evolved independently. The good news is that today’s organizations are increasingly focused on building a strong cybersecurity...
Perimeter 81 Technology Alliance Partner Program delivers cybersecurity solutions for enterprises

Perimeter 81 launched Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP) that will create an ecosystem for delivering secure networking-as-a-service at scale. The rapid adoption of cloud networking, SaaS, and Work from Anywhere is forcing organizations to rethink their security architecture. As the number of users, devices, and attack vectors rapidly increases, so does the complexity in defending modern, hybrid networks against cyberattacks.
