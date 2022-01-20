LogRhythm Partners With Predictive Threat Leader, SecLytics To Deliver Enhanced And Intuitive Cybersecurity Capabilities In The Middle East

Brent McCarty is president of ESET. The last year hasn’t been a good one for cybersecurity. In 2021, we saw aggressive ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya, discovered new malware families and advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, and saw an increase in phishing campaigns aimed at people working from home. In fact, 2021 was a record-breaking year for data breaches, with attacks through Q3 alone exceeding the total number of events in 2020 by 17%. The silver lining of all this is that it’s woken up a lot more people to the dangers of cybercrime.

