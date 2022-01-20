LogRhythm Partners With Predictive Threat Leader, SecLytics To Deliver Enhanced And Intuitive Cybersecurity Capabilities In The Middle East
LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM platform and SecLytics’ Augur pXDR solution provide accelerated threat detection and incident response for organizations across the region. LogRhythm, the company powering security operations centers (SOCs) has partnered with SecLytics, a leader in predictive threat intelligence, to transform the security posture and streamline operations for security operations center...aithority.com
Comments / 0