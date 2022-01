Margins in focus due to price raises, inflation pressures. All eyes will be on electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) when the company reports its Q4 and full-year 2021 results Wednesday after the close. In recent weeks, analysts have been scrambling to hike their ridiculously low estimates after completely missing the mark on Q4 deliveries. Investors are looking for the company to beat again and provide a strong forecast for this year that will help the stock rally to new highs. Today, I'll look at the three major earnings questions that need to be answered.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO