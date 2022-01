The growth of the gambling industry has witnessed an overwhelming rise in the past years, thanks to the digitalization of casino games and other forms of betting. As immense as the growth has been in recent times, the gambling industry experienced an even more significant surge during the peak of the COVID-19 when there was a global lockdown. This surge was a result of people playing more online gambling as a means of passing the time and passively earning money while they went on with their regular jobs remotely.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO