Stock futures trade higher, snapping slide

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity futures were trading higher Thursday morning, snapping a streak that has seen the Dow fall for four days and the Nasdaq entering correction territory. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.6% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P...

www.foxbusiness.com

Seekingalpha.com

Stock Slide Continues

The dollar is mostly firmer to start the new week. Overview: Equity markets are fragile after last week's rout, while bond markets have extended their recovery. The dollar is mostly firmer to start the new week. Japan, China, and Taiwan saw equities advance, but not enough to offset weakness elsewhere, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index was off around 0.75%. It fell by 1.7% last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 fell for the first three weeks of the year and is off another 2.1% today. US futures have surrendered their early gains. Bonds are bid. The US 10-year that had toyed with 1.90% three days ago, is approaching 1.70%. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp lower and the periphery is outperforming the core. China's 10-year benchmark yield was around 2.77% at the end of last year and is now by 2.67%. It looks to be on its way toward 2.50%. Meanwhile, the dollar is mostly firmer. The yen and Swiss franc appear the most resilient. The Australian dollar and Scandis are leading the declining currencies. Among emerging markets, the Turkish lira, Philippine peso, and Chinese yuan are firm, but most others are lower, led by the Russian rouble. It has fallen by around 5% over the past four weeks and down another .75% today. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index, which has risen for the past three weeks is off for the second consecutive session. Turning to the commodity complex, gold is firm, though holding below last week's high just shy of $1848. March WTI is steady and slightly heavier, slipping below $85, after falling for the last two sessions. US natgas prices are around 2.7% lower after falling 6.2% last week. European gas prices have surged almost 12% higher, recouping last week's 4.9% loss in full. Iron ore prices are snapping a four-day, nearly 11% advance. Copper is around 1.8% softer, cutting last week's gains by more than half.
