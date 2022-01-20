ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EXPLAINER: What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?

By MARIA CHENG AP Medical Writer
Courier News
 4 days ago

Some European countries such as Spain are making tentative plans for when they might start treating COVID-19 as an...

www.couriernews.com

KRQE News 13

Preparing for the ‘endemic’ stage of COVID-19: What it looks like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s growing talk in the medical community that the COVID-19 pandemic may soon be entering the “endemic” phase. “What an endemic phase of a viral infections means is that it’s not causing the terrible hospitalizations of the pandemic phase but that we’ll have enough immunity of a population so it’s kept down to low levels,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco.
The Independent

Covid pandemic in ‘endgame’ in Europe, says WHO director

The Covid pandemic may be entering its “endgame” in Europe, a world health chief has said.Hans Kluge, the WHO Europe director, was optimistic the world will soon reach global immunity due to the vaccine rollout and infection of the virus.He added that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March, but warned cases may rise again towards the end of the year.He told AFP news agency: “It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind pandemic endgame.“There will be for some quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because...
The Independent

Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity

World health officials are offering hope that the ebbing of the omicron wave could give way to a new, more manageable phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they warn of difficult weeks ahead and the possibility of another, more dangerous variant arising.In the U.S., cases have crested and are dropping rapidly, following a pattern seen in Britain and South Africa with researchers projecting a period of low spread in many countries by the end of March. Though U.S. deaths — now at 2,000 each day — are still rising, new hospital admissions have started to fall, and a...
NewsBreak
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
AFP

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive, as thousands of city residents remain under lockdown to combat an outbreak. The financial services hub adheres to mainland China's strict "zero-Covid" policy under which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. More than 2,000 hamsters have been culled after some imported from the Netherlands by a local pet shop were found to be Covid-positive, raising fears of animal-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission from animals "remains low", the World Health Organization has said, but is a possibility.
MarketWatch

World could see end to ‘acute phase’ of pandemic this year if countries pull together to get vaccines to all, bolster testing and sequencing, says WHO head

The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
CBS Miami

International Health Officials Investigating ‘Stealth Omicron’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — International health officials are now monitoring a new subvariant of Omicron. The UK Health Security Agency has declared BA.2 a “variant under investigation.” The World Health Organization has reported cases of BA.2 in at least 40 countries, including the United States. The subvariant, which has been dubbed “stealth Omicron,” was reportedly first identified in India and South Africa in late December 2021. Dr. Vipin M. Vashishtha reports BA.2 “has 28 unique mutations.” What do we know about BA.2-sub-lineage of Omicron? Is BA.2 different? BA.2 shares 32 mutations w/ BA.1, but it also has 28 unique mutations. Some diff in S1. E is the same, N & M are diff in 1 mutation between the two variants.And…quite a difference when we go to ORF1ab. 1/ https://t.co/qMjHUsV4J4 pic.twitter.com/sn0TB8avx3 — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) January 19, 2022 Because of the constituent growth across multiple countries, Vashishtha believes “BA.2 may be some degree more transmissible than BA.1.” While Vashishtha said this subvariant may replace BA.1, he believes it’s unlikely to cause a second wave of Omicron. Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut noted that “initial analysis shows no differences in hospitalizations for BA.2 compared to BA.1.”
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
