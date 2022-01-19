Rookie Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga records first career double-double in start vs. Pistons
On Tuesday, Jonathan Kuminga got his opportunity in the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup against the Detroit Pistons with Draymond Green ruled out due to injury.
The No. 7 overall pick has made an impact on Golden State’s last three games, averaging 19.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.
During Golden State’s 102-86 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday, he continued his impressive stint with his first-career double-double performance. Kuminga tallied 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 boards, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes.
Here is a look at some of Kuminga’s highlights from Tuesday night:
The 19-year-old has now notched double-figures in scoring in four consecutive games for the Warriors.
With Green expected to miss the next two weeks with a lower back and calf injury, Kuminga could continue to get run in Golden State’s starting lineup alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
On Thursday, the Warriors will open a back-to-back at San Francisco’s Chase Center with a contest against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. PT.
