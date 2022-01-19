Rookie Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga records first career double-double in start vs. Pistons

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

On Tuesday, Jonathan Kuminga got his opportunity in the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup against the Detroit Pistons with Draymond Green ruled out due to injury.

The No. 7 overall pick has made an impact on Golden State’s last three games, averaging 19.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.

During Golden State’s 102-86 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday, he continued his impressive stint with his first-career double-double performance. Kuminga tallied 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 boards, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes.

Here is a look at some of Kuminga’s highlights from Tuesday night:

The 19-year-old has now notched double-figures in scoring in four consecutive games for the Warriors.

With Green expected to miss the next two weeks with a lower back and calf injury, Kuminga could continue to get run in Golden State’s starting lineup alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

On Thursday, the Warriors will open a back-to-back at San Francisco’s Chase Center with a contest against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. PT.

