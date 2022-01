Subreddits for popular video games can be some of the most toxic places online. If you’re playing Battlefield 2042 and enjoying it, then sharing that joy on /r/Battlefield2042 these days is a good way to get yelled at and hit with a thousand downvotes. There’s a core community of players that are so mad about the state of the game that any positive statement about it is pushed aside. Thankfully, there’s a less salty alternative, a subreddit where people gather to discuss and enjoy Battlefield 2042 in a more considered and reasonable manner—/r/LowSodium2042.

