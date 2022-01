We all have our ways of dealing with life. For me, I need a place where my mind can be mellow. A new drone video showing the ice flow on the Missouri River definitely helps. I call it ice flow, John Cuppi calls it "floe" and it's his YouTube channel, so he can do what he wants. He sure knows how to pick the right moments to fly his drone over the Missouri River. Add some mellow Boston or Pink Floyd to this and you get perfection.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO