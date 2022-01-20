ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ibstock FY profit seen 'modestly' ahead of previous expectations

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Clay and concrete building products manufacturer Ibstock said on Thursday that full-year profit was set to be "modestly" ahead of its previous expectations following strong trading in the final quarter.

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Computacenter sees FY profit slightly above £250m

Total revenue for the Group grew by 23% including the effects of acquisitions made since the beginning of 2020, and by 27% in constant currency. The group recorded the highest growth in sales at its services unit for the last 20 years, coupled with continued strength from Technology Sourcing product sales which was more broadly based in 2021 than the previous year.
ShareCast

Touchstar ends year above market expectations

Mobile data computing and managed services provider Touchstar said in a trading update on Monday that its unaudited full-year outcome for 2021 was above market expectations in terms of profitability and cash generation.
ShareCast

MaxCyte ends year with strong trading

Cell engineering company MaxCyte said on Monday that it expected total revenue for its fourth quarter to be at least $10m, up from $8.5m year-on-year, reflecting growth of at least 17% in total revenue and at least 37% in core business revenue.
ShareCast

M&C Saatchi sees FY profits 'materially ahead' as FCA drops probe

Advertising and marketing group M&C Saatchi said on Friday that as a result of "a strong end to the year", it now believes full-year 2021 headline pre-tax profits will be "materially ahead" of previous expectations.
ShareCast

Close Brothers sees 'good momentum' in five months to 31 December

Merchant banking group Close Brothers said on Friday that it had performed well in the five months ended 31 December, with good loan book growth at strong margins in its banking unit and continued growth momentum in its asset management division despite a moderation in trading income in its Winterflood arm since the end of the 2021 financial year.
Seeking Alpha

Idorsia: Heading Towards Profitability Faster Than Expected

Idorsia’s first product Daridorexant was approved by the FDA on January the 10th, 2022. Every biotechnology company has its moments of breakthrough where major goals are reached and substantial value for its investors is created. This is one of those moments for Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:IDRSF). The company is now turning from being a research and development company into a commercial company with its first product just approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its second product expected to be approved in Japan during Q1 2022. This year is fulfilled with potential positive catalysts for Idorsia, which have the potential to strike out risk factors and value the company at a higher price. I don’t consider only the potential of its now approved product, which is indeed a blockbuster candidate, but I will show how promising other products in the pipeline are and the potential impact they can have on Idorsia’s revenue and cash flow. Investors who want to take advantage of a company still valued at a price where the market is pondering more its risks than its opportunities, should consider a position in Idorsia.
ShareCast

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods lifts FY profit expectations

Premier Foods said on Thursday that full-year profit was set to be above market expectations after three strong quarters of trading and after the Mr Kipling brand enjoyed its "biggest ever" Christmas.
ShareCast

Wickes backs FY profit guidance, appoints new CFO

Home improvement retailer Wickes backed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday following a solid fourth quarter, as it announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer.
ShareCast

N Brown trims full-year forecast despite 'resilient' Christmas

N Brown nudged its guidance for full-year earnings lower on Thursday despite "resilient" trading during the crucial festive season. The online fashion retailer reported a 5.5% jump in revenues from its five core brands - which include JD Williams and Simply Be - in the 18 weeks to 1 January 2022, to £149.0m. The managed decline of the remaining brands saw their sales fall 30.5% to £32.2m, while financial services revenues eased 3% to £86.4m.
ShareCast

Workspace rent roll grows in Q3 amid 'strong' customer demand

Real estate manager Workspace said on Thursday that customer demand had remained "strong" in the third quarter of its trading year, with an average of 831 enquiries per month over the period.
ShareCast

Entain lifts lower end of FY guidance as Covid curbs ease

Ladbrokes and Bwin owner Entain raised the lower end of core earnings guidance despite a 9% fall in fourth-quarter online net gaming revenue against a tough 2020 comparator. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60% in the three months to December 31, boosted by the easing of Covid-19 related curbs. Entain said it now expected core earnings between £875m - £885m, compared with previous guidance £850m - £900m and expected to treble the size of the business.
