ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

By AceTrader Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Update At 20 Jan 2022 00:09GMT. Consolidation with upside bias. 115.46 - Last Wed's high. 114.01 - Last Thur's low. 113.65 - Last Fri's Asian low. USD/JPY - 114.40. Although DLR met selling interest at 114.478 at Tokyo open yesterday n fell to 114.22, price rebounded on cros-selling in yen...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether regain ground Sunday after early weekend battering

But investors are still unclear whether crypto will continue to follow trends in equity markets or is an uncorrelated asset. Market moves: Bitcoin was trading at over $36,000 on Sunday after continuing its recent decline earlier in the weekend. Technician's take: BTC is stabilizing on intraday charts, although $30,000 is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY trims a part of intraday gains, up little around 113.75-80 region

The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted USD/JPY to regain traction. Rebounding US bond yields revived the USD demand and remained supportive of the uptick. Escalating geopolitical tensions held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone heading into the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable as it tests key support

GBP/USD has started the new week under bearish pressure. The pair could suffer additional losses in case 1.3530 turns into resistance. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory early Monday. GBP/USD has snapped a four-week winning streak and lost nearly 1% last week as the British pound continued to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: EUR/USD edges sideways after advances curbed by 100-MA

EURUSD continues to exhibit a lack of directional impetus, drifting between the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1310 and the mid-Bollinger band at 1.1345. The falling SMAs are defending the broader downtrend that started from the 1.2266 peak. Currently, the Bollinger bands are suggesting feeble volatility in the pair...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Us Dollar#Outlook#Daily Usd Jpy#Ema#Asian#Usd Jpy 114 40#Dlr#Dec#Lt
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1359, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1330, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400 or even reach the target at 1.1427; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 1.1300.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Risk-off flows are taking AUD/USD lower [Video]

Australia's flash PMIs for January printed declines in both the manufacturing and service industries, pushing more pressure on the Australian dollar against the US dollar to break the last week's low of 0.7169. Risk aversion is likely to continue to affect this commodity currency in the next trading session since...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat continue?

The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is falling under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is tilted downward itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3523. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3564. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to stay below the $1,850 last week high

Gold stays in consolidation mode around $1,840 after rallying to its highest level in two months near $1,850 on Thursday. In the opinion of FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani, XAU/USD bulls are likely to stay on the sidelines. The $1,830-$1,828 zone to act as immediate support. “Gold showed some resilience below...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price to dip below $0.10 as bearish headwinds grow bigger

Dogecoin price action enters back below the descending trend line. DOGE price set to continue downtrend as the geopolitical situation deteriorates market sentiment. Expect DOGE price to slip below $0.1 in the coming days once the monthly S1 support is broken. Dogecoin (DOGE) price is set to start up its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP this three week highs as risk-off market tone weighs on sterling

EUR/GBP hit its highest level in three weeks on Monday, reversing higher from an earlier dip to nearly hit 0.8390. Traders have attributed upside as a function of the generalised risk-off tone to broader macro trade. Mixed Eurozone and downbeat UK PMIs didn’t have much of an impact. EUR/GBP...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trims some of Friday’s losses, hovers around 0.9130s

Geopolitical tensions spurred by the Ukraine – Russia crisis favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Neutral-bearish biased, but a break above 0.9200 would expose the 0.9300 supply zone. After finishing the last week in the red, the USD/CHF trims some of Friday’s losses amid a risk-off market mood....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls moving in on the psychological $1,850

The non-yielding metal edges up during the New York session, gains 0.29%. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, triggering a risk-off market mood. XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bullish, though a break under $1834 opens the door towards $1800. Update: Gold, (XAU/USD), is headed for a positive close on Monday following...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF surrenders intraday gains but holds above 0.9100 mark

USD/CHF is struggling to preserve its modest intraday gains amid the risk-off mood. Modest USD strength extends some support to the major, helping limit losses. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into the FOMC meeting. The USD/CHF pair gained some positive traction on the first day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD jumps to near two-week high, around 1.2625 amid broad-based USD strength

USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Fed rate hike bets, the prevalent risk-off mood boosted the safe-haven greenback. An intraday pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair built on its intraday ascent and climbed to a nearly two-week...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Indices race lower in afternoon trading

“The rush for the exits continues across stock markets, as investors renew their selling of equities. marking one of the most dramatic starts to the year that we have seen since 2018”. Rush for the exits turns into a stampede. “It has been a brutal start to the week...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD struggles to bounce

The Swiss franc rallied as traders poured into safe-haven currencies. The pair previously bounced off the critical floor (0.9090) on the daily chart. An oversold RSI in this demand zone brought in some buying interest. However, sentiment remains downbeat with the greenback struggling to clear offers around 0.9180. A fall...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1300 support under pressure amid risk aversion

EUR/USD has extended its slide to 1.1300 support on Monday. Dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows at the start of the week. Germany's Bundesbank expects German economy to contract in Q4. EUR/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: Ethereum could drop to $1,800

Ethereum price is now down over 50% from the all-time high. ETH is close to fulfilling one of the strongest bearish entry conditions in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Any support could trigger a tremendous rally. Etheruem price action, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has been overwhelmingly bearish....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy