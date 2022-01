Economists at ING expect CAD outperformance as the Bank of Canada (BoC) hikes on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair could slip to the 1.2450/00 neighborhood. “The current restrictions in Ontario – which are however due to be eased at the end of next week – make it a close call, but we think the BoC will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.”

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO