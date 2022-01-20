ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM Kishida: Expect BOJ to maintain efforts to realize 2% inflation target

By Dhwani Mehta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, he expects the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to maintain its efforts towards achieving the 2% inflation...

Malaysia: No change to the policy rate by the BNM – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting comment on the latest interest rate decision by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). “Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 1.75% … (20 Jan). This came in line with our estimate and market expectations. The next two scheduled monetary policy meetings are on 2-3 Mar and 10-11 May.”
Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
Biden, Japan's Kishida to discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Underlining soaring tensions around Russia's build-up of a large military force on Ukraine's border, the US official said Biden and Kishida would "discuss a strong, united response that would result from further Russian aggression towards Ukraine."
Fumio Kishida
Japan PM says up to BOJ to decide on exit from easy money policy

TOKYO (Jan 21): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated on Friday that it was up to the central bank to decide on an exit strategy from its massive stimulus programme, when questioned in parliament about the rising cost of living. "It's left to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to decide...
Biden, Japan PM Kishida hold 1st formal talks touch on China, nuke weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China’s growing military assertiveness. Kishida says they spent a “significant amount” of their 80-minute call Friday on issues surrounding China. The U.S. and Japan are concerned about China’s increasing aggression toward Taiwan. Biden and Kishida’s virtual meeting came as North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear testing. Kishida says he raised to Biden concerns about nuclear security. White House officials say efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic and the brewing crisis in eastern Europe as Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border also were on the agenda.
Biden talks to Japan’s Kishida amid mounting security concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a virtual summit on Friday at which they are expected to address pressing economic and security issues, including China’s growing might, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s aims in Ukraine. The online meeting...
BOJ Minutes: Members agreed inflation expectations are picking up

“Several members said there is upward pressure seen in consumer inflation, which is already positive when stripping away impact of cellphone fee cuts,” as per the latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). Key statements from the Minutes. One member said must be vigilant to...
BOJ raises price outlook but maintains ultra-easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan upgraded its inflation forecasts on Tuesday and flagged heightening chances the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, the latest sign of its conviction Japan is emerging sustainably out of deflation. The central bank also revised up next fiscal year’s growth forecast and offered a...
BOJ Outlook Report: Risks to Japan’s price outlook roughly balanced

“The risks to Japan’s price outlook are roughly balanced,” the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stated in its quarterly outlook report that accompanied the monetary policy statement on Monday. Key additional takeaways. Japan's economic pick-up becoming clearer. Inflation expectations heightening moderately. Consumer inflation hovering at slightly positive territory. Japan's...
Japan's Kishida says virus measures, defense top priorities

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament on Monday that fighting the pandemic and strengthening defense are his government's top priorities. Kishida delivered a speech opening this year's parliamentary session hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth tests this month.
Market-roiling Kishida sticks to Japan’s ‘new capitalism’

(Jan 17): After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buy-backs, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Parliament — and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again. His opening speech on Monday (Jan 17) to a new session largely...
Japan to expedite booster shots, bolster island defence -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will bring forward COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sends infections soaring nationwide. In a policy speech to parliament, Kishida also said Japan would fortify defence capabilities around...
BOJ considering conducting analysis on inflation dynamics – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is considering conducting a thorough analysis on the country’s price dynamics and whether recent signs of quickening inflation would be sustainable, said two sources familiar with its thinking. The central bank may release some of the findings in a quarterly outlook...
BOJ offers most upbeat view on regional Japan in 8 years

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan offered on Wednesday its most optimistic view of the country’s regional economy in more than eight years, in a sign of its confidence that a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections would not derail the country’s fragile recovery. The upbeat assessment heightens the...
