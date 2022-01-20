ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USD/CAD to retest the lows from last October at 1.2288 – MUFG

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best performing G10 currency so far this year has been the Canadian dollar which has strengthened by around 2.0% against the US dollar. Economists at MUFG Bank maintain a bullish outlook for the CAD due to high oil prices and building...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to dip towards the 1.2400/1.2450 zone as BoC hikes – ING

Economists at ING expect CAD outperformance as the Bank of Canada (BoC) hikes on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair could slip to the 1.2450/00 neighborhood. “The current restrictions in Ontario – which are however due to be eased at the end of next week – make it a close call, but we think the BoC will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays on the back foot to start the week

EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum after closing higher on Friday. EUR/USD continues to trade below a descending trend line. Investors await advance PMI reports from the euro area and the US. EUR/USD has failed to build on Friday's modest recovery gains and started to edge lower toward...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD jumps to near two-week high, around 1.2625 amid broad-based USD strength

USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Fed rate hike bets, the prevalent risk-off mood boosted the safe-haven greenback. An intraday pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair built on its intraday ascent and climbed to a nearly two-week...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds from two-week lows toward 1.1330

US dollar trims losses across the board, DXY back under 96.00. Wall Street indices sharply lower, but off lows. EUR/USD recovers and rises back to the recent range. The EUR/USD dropped to 1.1289, reaching the lowest level since January 10 and then rebounded. It is back above 1.1320, still in negative territory but off lows and back above the critical 1.1300 area.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Canadian Dollar#Mufg#Cad#Moving Average#G10#Mufg Bank#The Bank Of Canada#Usd Cad
DailyFx

USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis. USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise – COT Report. In the week through to January 14th, a third of net US Dollar long positions had been slashed having dropped $6.87bln. This marks the largest decline in USD exposure since June 2020 with net longs now at the lowest in four months. This somewhat underscores the fact that the US Dollar has seen a rather tame reaction to the repricing in the Fed’s outlook over the last two weeks, where the consensus is now for a March hike, followed by three additional hikes for 2022, alongside, quantitative tightening. Among the factors that have been behind the muted USD performance, despite risk appetite souring has been due to US equity outflows, particularly from the heavyweight tech stocks. Meanwhile, there is a risk at the upcoming Fed meeting that the Bank fail to match up to the lofty hawkish expectations and thus, should this be realised, the USD can be expected to pull back. Elsewhere, with geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia gaining traction, the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc would be better options for playing the safe-haven trade.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: NZD/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD

NZD/USD is trading at 0.6708; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6755 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6590. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6835. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6925.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to tank to the 1.05 level by end-2022 – ABN Amro

Economists at ABN Amro expect more weakness in EUR/USD. They forecast the pair at 1.05 and 1.00 by the end of 2022 and 2023, respectively. “We believe that the ECB is facing a different set of macroeconomic circumstances than faced by the US central bank. The ECB has also explicitly ruled out a rate hike in 2022 and has hinted that it could well be ‘on hold’ for much longer.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD could lurch higher towards the 1.1415/20 zone – ING

Economists at ING think some dollar softness after the FOMC can help EUR/USD climb back to the 1.1415/20 area this week. “A slightly softer dollar environment around the Fed could see EUR/USD trade up to the 1.1415/20 area, though we do not expect gains to last.”. “The euro seems to...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risk-reward favours a downside breach of 1.1300 – OCBC

Euro stays on the back foot to start the week. Economists at OCBC Bank think the EUR/USD pair is likely to break below the 1.1300 level. “At this juncture, risk-reward likely favours a downside breach of 1.1300, rather than moving higher towards 1.1500.”. “Outright conflict over Ukraine may be a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1359, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1330, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400 or even reach the target at 1.1427; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 1.1300.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision

USD/CAD extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.2450) following the string of failed attempts to close below the 200-Day SMA (1.2498), and the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may do little to derail the recent advance in the exchange rate if the central bank continues to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable as it tests key support

GBP/USD has started the new week under bearish pressure. The pair could suffer additional losses in case 1.3530 turns into resistance. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory early Monday. GBP/USD has snapped a four-week winning streak and lost nearly 1% last week as the British pound continued to...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar has continued its topside movement after going oversold two weeks ago. This morning sees the USD pushing through a resistance trendline on the way to a re-test of the 96.00 handle. While the USD is stretched, both GBP/USD and...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Fed, BoC

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike rates next week on the morning of the FOMC rate decision, making for an especially busy backdrop in USD/CAD. USD/CAD put in a bounce this week after a month-long sell-off drove the pair to fresh lows. But a significant zone of resistance lurks overhead, and bulls are going to need to trade through this zone before topside strategies can become favorable in USD/CAD again.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy