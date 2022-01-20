ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Piper Sandler Downgrades NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Upgrades Discover Financial (DFS) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Baker upgraded Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Downgrades EVERTEC (EVTC) to Neutral

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman downgraded EVERTEC (NYSE: EVTC) from Positive to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Upgrades Infinera Corp. (INFN) to Buy

B.Riley analyst Dave Kang upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Comcast Corp (CMCSA) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Steven Cahall upgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) PT Raised to $6 at Piper Sandler Following ASCO GI Update

Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren raised the price target on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) to $6.00 (from $5.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cisco (CSCO) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Abbvie (ABBV) Price Increases Imply Some Upside to Street Models - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond reiterated an Overweight rating and $160.00 price target on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) citing a Wolters ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Neutral

Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Sensata Technologies (ST) to Neutral

Baird analyst Luke Junk downgraded Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell initiates coverage on Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) with a Overweight rating, PT $120.00. The analyst comments "Fiverr is a pure-play freelancing platform with no traditional staffing component. The company is able to command a strong take rate given its e-commerce like approach to the freelance market, along with providing several seller offerings to drive the take rate even higher. Fiverr has been able to drive strong growth (50%+ over the last two years) without a salesforce due to its efficient sales and marketing strategy. Finally, Fiverr Business and the recent Stoke acquisition should help the company move from primarily SMB focused to more enterprise exposure."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Baker Huges Co. (BKR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sean Meakim downgraded Baker Huges Co. (NASDAQ: BKR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: MoffettNathanson Downgrades Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to Neutral

MoffettNathanson analyst Clay Griffin downgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TV & VIDEOS
StreetInsider.com

Allscripts (MDRX) Guides Q4 Revenues Above the Street, Announces $250M Stock Buyback

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

