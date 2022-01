The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were playoff disappointments. Dallas lost a nailbiting home game to the San Francisco 49ers after the quarterback sneak heard around the world. The Arizona Cardinals were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, continuing their end of season slide. Making the NFL Playoffs usually means a coach’s is safe, but in the case of Mike McCarthy and Kliff Kingsbury, not only they were bad in the playoffs, their jobs should be questioned as well. The Cowboys’ and Cardinals’ postseason performances didn’t match the talent on the roster. Both McCarthy and Kingsbury’s roles should be dissected after each team’s early postseason exit.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO